Petrol retailer group accuses ministers of inciting abuse towards workers

A petrol retailer trade group has pulled out of a meeting with Chancellor Rachel Reeves, accusing ministers of using “inflammatory language” that has led to abuse against forecourt workers.

The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) said executive director Gordon Balmer had been invited to take part in the Downing Street meeting with Ms Reeves and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband on fuel prices, set to take place later on Friday.

The Petrol Retailers Association’s Gordon Balmer as due to meet with Chancellor Rachel Reeves (Jack Taylor/PA)

But it said Mr Balmer had withdrawn over concerns that recent language being used by ministers was inciting abuse against fuel retail staff by members of the public.

The PRA said “following several days in which ministers have suggested that forecourts may be ‘price gouging’ and ‘ripping off’ the motorist”, it had looked to get assurances from Ms Reeves’s office that the meeting would be held in private, but that this was not provided.

Mr Balmer said: “Recently, I have heard of incidents from some of our members of retail staff being abused by members of the public, who may have been provoked by the incorrect and inflammatory language emanating from some commentators, for example, the use of the terms ‘rip offs’ and ‘profiteering’.

“Our members are working hard in difficult circumstances, making sure that motorists and businesses are getting the fuel they need, at prices that are very competitive, on razor-thin or in some cases negative margins, which means they are losing money.

“Our job is to serve the public, keeping motorists and businesses on the road.”

He added: “There is clearly still a lot of work to do to help politicians and commentators to understand how the fuel market works and our door is always open for constructive dialogue.”