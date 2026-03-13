Migrants suspected of working illegally as delivery riders arrested in raid

Illegal migrants suspected of working as delivery riders in the gig economy have been arrested in a raid at a caravan site in Bromley, the Home Office has said.

Officers from the Home Office’s Immigration Enforcement team and the Metropolitan Police swooped the site in Croydon Road at just after 4.30am on Thursday.

A total of 18 individuals: nine women and nine men of Brazilian, Polish and Czech nationality, were arrested at the site for overstaying in the UK and admitting to illegal working.

An investigation conducted at the site revealed some of the individuals had been “substituting” for legitimate delivery riders and completing food deliveries on their behalf without the right to work in the UK, according to the Home Office.

The site which was raided in Bromley, Greater London (Home Office/PA)

Eight of the arrested individuals have been detained pending their removal from the UK.

The remaining 10 have been placed on “strict immigration bail” pending further investigation, the Home Office said.

“We are coming down hard on illegal working and ramping up removals of those with no right to be here,” Border Security and Asylum Minister Alex Norris said.

“That is why we have surged our immigration enforcement activity to the highest level in British history as we remove the incentives drawing illegal migrants to the UK.

“My message is clear, illegal workers will be swiftly arrested, detained and removed wherever possible.”

Immigration Enforcement Inspector Kelly Griffiths said: “I hope this raid sends a clear message that those involved in illegal working will face the full force of the law.

“We will continue to work around the clock to ensure our immigration rules are respected and enforced.”

Until now, companies hiring gig economy and zero-hours workers, including in the delivery sector, have not legally been required to check their right to work.

The Government is seeking to close the loophole through the new Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act, the Home Office said.

It would mean companies hiring people in the gig economy will be legally required to carry out checks they are eligible to work in the UK.

Failing to do so could incur penalties including fines of up to £60,000 per worker, director disqualifications and potential prison sentences of up to five years, according to the Home Office.