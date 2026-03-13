Demolition of fire-damaged building near Glasgow Central begins

Work has begun to demolish a building ravaged by a fire near Glasgow Central station which led to its closure earlier this week.

Glasgow City Council said it is in the interests of public safety to demolish what remains of the Victorian building, which has continued to collapse since the blaze started on Sunday afternoon.

The fire began in a vape shop on Union Street and spread through the building and around the corner, with only the facade of the building at the junction with Gordon Street left standing.

The blaze forced neighbouring Glasgow Central, Scotland’s busiest railway station, to close.

The corner site was badly damaged by the blaze (Network Rail/PA)

Authorities said the main part of the station will remain shut for the rest of the week, although services in the lower level of the station began running again on Wednesday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) formally handed over control of the site to Glasgow City Council on Thursday.

In a statement that day, the council said: “We are now in control of the Union Street site, and after a full and final assessment of the remaining structure our Building Standards team have decided that demolition must happen in the interests of public safety.”

On Friday, demolition vehicles arrived at the site and began the slow process of demolishing the building.

Workers could be seen in a cage suspended from a crane dismantling the remains of a chimney stack on a neighbouring building.

Network Rail said all available options for safely reopening the station were being explored, including whether a partial or phased reopening of some platforms might be possible.

Firefighters spent several days at the scene (Robert Perry/PA)

It said engineers have so far not identified any significant structural issues with the station and that damage, mainly due to water ingress, appears to have been contained to a small office on the Union Street side of the station and a small part of the glazed area directly above it.

Ross Moran, route director at Network Rail Scotland said: “Our teams are prepared to carry out the detailed inspections, cleaning, repairs and operational checks that may be required, depending on the findings of the local authority’s assessment.

“We’re committed to completing this work as quickly and safely as possible once the station is returned to us.”

At the height of the incident, 18 fire appliances and specialist resources were at the scene.

Assistant chief officer Jon Henderson, SFRS director of prevention, said: “This was an incredibly challenging and complex incident which called upon resources and expertise from across the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“We are extremely proud of our staff and incredibly thankful to our partners for helping to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.

“Despite the scale and intensity of this fire, no firefighters or members of the public were hurt and some of Glasgow’s most iconic buildings were saved from further damage.”