Andrew and Lord Mandelson pictured in bathrobes with Jeffrey Epstein

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Lord Peter Mandelson have been pictured in bathrobes alongside paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The undated photograph has been unearthed as part of the US department of justice’s Epstein-related document dump earlier this year.

In the image, first reported by ITV News, Andrew, the King’s disgraced brother, and Lord Mandelson appear to be sitting outside at a wooden table and have mugs with a US flag on them in front of them.

It is believed to be the first photograph of the two men with Epstein that has been uncovered.

Both men are wearing white bathrobes, in an image that bears a resemblance to one previously discovered of Lord Mandelson, which could be seen in Epstein’s “birthday book”.

The birthday book image of Lord Mandelson, which also shows him in a bathrobe, is accompanied by a message in which he describes the disgraced financier as his “best pal”.

Andrew, the former Duke of York, and Lord Mandelson have been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over their connections with the paedophile and have both since been released under investigation.