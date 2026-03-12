We will support action against Iran for as long as it takes, says minister

The UK will continue to support military operations against Iran “for as long as it takes”, a minister has said.

Defence procurement minister Luke Pollard said it is not clear how long Iran will continue to carry out “reckless and indiscriminate” strikes on its neighbours.

However he said the UK has made a “long-standing” commitment to protect its personnel, bases and allies in the region, and it is prepared to defend civilian and military infrastructure for as long as necessary.

The minister’s comments came on the day Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper travelled to Saudi Arabia in a show of solidarity with Britain’s allies in the Gulf.

Speaking during a visit to Paisley, Renfrewshire, Mr Pollard said: “We’re continuing to reinforce our presence in the Middle East due to Iran’s reckless and indiscriminate attacks, not just on UK bases, but on our allies and on civilians as well.

“We’ll continue to support our friends in the region to shoot down Iranian attacks on them that threaten civilian and military infrastructure.”

He added: “We don’t know how long combat operations in Iran are going to last.

“We don’t know how long Iran will continue to recklessly strike their neighbours.

“That’s why we’re making sure that we’re postured to be able to continue to support operations for as long as it takes.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper is in Saudi Arabia (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“There’s more work that we’re doing in bringing forward reinforcements, not just for new capabilities, but resupply of ammunition to our forces in the region.

“We’ll continue to monitor that situation carefully, because the commitments we’ve made to protect our people, protect our bases and protect our allies is a long-standing one, and we’re going to continue supporting them.”

He also acknowledged concerns about Iran’s targeting of energy infrastructure in the region, and said the UK would be “looking closely” at threats to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

“The Straits of Hormuz are one of the pinch-points of global maritime traffic,” he said.

“It’s an essential part of exporting energy from the Middle East.

“We’re looking closely at this area at the moment, because we know that if Iran succeeds in mining the entire channel that will have a significant impact on the flow of energy from the Middle East, and we’re working with our allies on the wider security picture.

“People will be concerned about what they’re seeing in Iran’s response and targeting not just our bases and our people, but also the energy infrastructure in that region as well.”