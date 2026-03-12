Treasury to work with NI Executive on heating oil support, Starmer says

The Treasury will “co-ordinate” with the Northern Ireland Executive on home heating oil support, the Prime Minister has said.

Sir Keir Starmer said he is determined to “clamp down” on people “getting ripped off” on their energy bills after his meeting with party leaders in Belfast, where there was cross-party and cross-community consensus on the call for more help.

He went on to visit the Atlas Women’s Centre Lisburn before travelling to Co Cork to meet Irish premier Micheal Martin at a summit of senior British and Irish ministers.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during his visit to the Atlas Women’s Centre Lisburn (Mark Marlow/PA)

Following US and Israeli strikes, Iran has warned vessels not to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, leading to the price of heating oil doubling in the past week.

Rising bills is a particularly acute problem in Northern Ireland, where 62.5% of homes rely on the fuel, compared with the UK average of just over 5%.

Speaking to reporters in Lisburn, Sir Keir said the Government needs to “react as quickly and as appropriately as possible in relation to this”.

“I’m really, really determined that where people are getting ripped off, we clamp down on this really early on. Because the last thing you need in a situation like this is people paying over the odds because somebody else is actually ripping them off,” he said.

“I can assure you and everybody watching that this is absolutely on my radar, on my team’s radar.

“I know how acutely important it is here, particularly in Northern Ireland.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer meets First Minister for Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill, at The Culloden Hotel (Mark Marlow/PA)

He said the Treasury would work with the Executive at Stormont, adding that money had been set aside in the budget to reduce bills.

Asked what actions he would take, he told reporters in Belfast: “Let me acknowledge just how important this is for so many people in Northern Ireland, because about two-thirds of households are using oil as their heating.”

He added: “Obviously the prices are fluctuating on a daily basis. The most important first thing is to co-ordinate with international leaders to de-escalate the situation.

“But for people in their households, obviously they need to know in addition to that ‘what’s happening in relation to me’.

“In the budget, we did set aside money for energy bills to take money off those bills, that money is there and so what we’re looking at now is how quickly can we work with others – because this is the decision of others – to translate that into money off bills here in Northern Ireland, particularly for those who’ve got oil-based heating, because they’re the ones I think, at the moment, most acutely concerned.”

Sinn Fein Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald has come under fire this week as the DUP highlighted that an announcement in the Chancellor’s spring statement made £81 million of funding available to Stormont to reduce energy bills and claimed her Department have not yet submitted a business case tothe Treasury for the funding.

The Economy Minister said “false assertions are being made in relation to this funding” and that the support “cannot make its way to consumers until the Westminster Parliament amends the Energy Prices Act 2022”.

Asked about the situation, the Prime Minister said “there are different views as to why that hasn’t translated into money off bills yet”.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer promised help for households (Mark Marlow/PA)

“I see my job as just making sure that we do what we can, to make sure that whatever needs to be done is done, to make sure that is translated into money off bills as quickly as possible,” he said.

He added: “I’m not going to get drawn into who’s right and who’s wrong because I think for people who are worried about their bills, I think they’d be saying ‘just get on, work with others and make sure it does translate into money off my bills’.”