Travel disruption amid strong winds with 70mph warning

Strong winds are causing travel disruption in many parts of the country where a weather alert warning of gusts of up to 70mph is in force.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of wind in southern, central, eastern and north east Scotland, northern England and a separate one for Northern Ireland on Thursday.

Forecasters said that in Scotland and England, gusts of 50-55mph are expected widely, while some coastal areas and places downwind of high ground could see gusts of 60mph or even 70mph in a few places.

They warned of potential delays to road, rail, ferry and air transport and said there may be some short-term loss of power and other services.

In Scotland, ScotRail warned passengers that journeys may take a little longer as Network Rail Scotland has put speed restrictions in place on some routes due to adverse weather.

Speed restrictions are in place on the West Highland Line, the Highland Main Line and the Far North and Kyle Lines.

Some Caledonian MacBrayne ferry services on Scotland’s west coast have been disrupted due to adverse weather.

In Aberdeenshire, the A90 was blocked in both directions at Fordoun due to a fallen power line, which was lying across both the north and southbound carriageways, Amey North East Trunk roads said.

The warning for Scotland and England is in place until 8pm on Thursday.

The Met Office said strong winds are expected on Thursday associated with an “active weather front moving southeastwards across the UK”.

It said that winds will ease from the north through the day.

In Northern Ireland, a yellow warning of wind is in place until midday on Thursday.

Forecasters said there could be gusts of between 40 and 50mph across much of Northern Ireland during Thursday morning.

There could be a short period of time when gusts of 50-60mph hit many areas, along with heavy rain, however winds will start to ease from the west later in the morning.