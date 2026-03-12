Tim Davie: It makes sense for BBC iPlayer to host other broadcasters’ shows

Outgoing BBC director-general Tim Davie has said it “makes sense” for the BBC’s iPlayer streaming service to host content from other public service broadcasters (PSBs).

The 58-year-old also reiterated that he did not think the corporation should own Channel 4, echoing the thoughts of its chairman Geoff Cooper, during a speech at a Royal Television Society event.

Davie said: “I think it now makes sense to add other content on iPlayer from other PSBs, like Channel 4 and more, and our own UK TV services…

Tim Davie said it made sense for other public service broadcasters to have their content on BBC iPlayer (James Manning/PA)

“For the record, I agree with the Channel 4 chair, the BBC should not own Channel 4, reducing UK commissioners makes no sense.”

It comes after the BBC’s response to the Government’s green paper consultation on its future suggested that iPlayer could be opened to other PSBs, such as ITV and Channel 4, and their commercial services, while BBC Sounds could also be opened up to UK third parties.

The move could allow shows such as The Great British Bake Off and Gogglebox to be available on iPlayer.

Later in a conversation with TV presenter and author Richard Osman, Davie, who will be replaced by interim director-general, Rhodri Talfan Davies, in April, said the Jimmy Saville crisis was the toughest he faced during his time at the corporation.

He went on to say that ensuring impartiality in the BBC’s output had been the most difficult thing to manage during his time in the role.

Davie added: “Of course as part of what we do editorially, impartiality has been a priority.

Outgoing BBC director-general Tim Davie outside BBC Broadcasting House in London following his resignation (Lucy North/PA)

“In an age of polarisation and culture wars, this has been the toughest thing to manage during my tenure.

“Personally, I remember seeing myself on a bus stop advert, condemning me for being an Israeli government sympathiser, having just read an article expressing outrage at my pro-Palestinian bias.

“Personally, I’m either a right wing Tory implant, or Britain’s chief leftist woke warrior.”

It comes after Davie said the BBC “profoundly” regretted the broadcast of a racial slur during its coverage of the Bafta Film Awards last month.

Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson could be heard shouting as Sinners stars Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented the award for special visual effects.

Davie did not make mention of the incident during the event, but Osman appeared to reference the scandal when he joked that “someone in the truck” could edit out parts of his chat with Davie.