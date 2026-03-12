Teenage girl released from hospital after school stabbing

A teenage girl who was stabbed at a secondary school near Norwich has been released from hospital.

The girl was taken to hospital with minor injuries after the attack at Thorpe St Andrew School, which happened around 10.24am on Wednesday.

Pupils were put into lockdown in their classrooms after the incident.

Thorpe St Andrew School said on Thursday that staff “remained calm” throughout “a prolonged and understandably distressing situation”.

It added that the teenage girl was “doing well” and would be welcomed “back to school when she is ready”.

A 15-year-old white British boy was arrested nearby on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was taken to Wymondham police investigation centre for questioning.

A spokesperson for Thorpe St Andrew school said: “We have written to families to thank them for the many supportive messages we have received over the past day.

“We are also very pleased to share some reassuring news that the student who was injured has been released from hospital. We understand she is doing well and wish her a quick recovery. We look forward to welcoming her back to school when she is ready.

“We want to recognise how well our staff and students responded during the lockdown.

“Throughout a prolonged and understandably distressing situation, staff remained calm, focusing on supporting and protecting the students in their care, who in turn showed great maturity and composure.

Police attended Thorpe St Andrew School after a teenage girl was stabbed (Joe Giddens/PA)

“As the situation unfolded, staff needed to respond to the needs of the particular students in front of them and adapt their approach accordingly, always with the priority of keeping everyone safe and supported.

“We understand how worrying this event was for families and want to thank our students who coped so well. We have shared a range of support measures we are providing for students, families and the community for as long as it is needed.

“We sincerely hope that we, and indeed every other school across the country, never have to put these protocols into practice again and would like to thank the emergency services for their expertise and response yesterday.”

Letizia Brister, who is a student at the school, said a bell began to ring “continuously” while she was in a lesson and her teacher put a table against the door.

The 16-year-old, who spoke outside the school after pupils were allowed to go home, said she was “just shocked”.

“All of us as students had no idea what we were supposed to do in that situation, but the teachers and all the staff definitely knew what they were doing and I did feel quite safe, to be fair,” she said.

Her mother Emma Arnold, 34, said the teacher allowed Letizia to use her phone so she knew she was OK.

Leon Brister with his daughter Letizia, a pupil at Thorpe St Andrew School (Joe Giddens/PA)

Her father Leon Brister, 35, said: “The communication wasn’t great but in terms of their protocol behind the gates they (the school) did an exceptionally good job of keeping the rest of the children safe.”

He said his first communication from the school was “just as the kids were dispersing, basically”, and described it as “two and a half hours of anguish just waiting, virtually being kept in the dark with no information”.

Thorpe St Andrew School, which was rated as good in its 2025 Ofsted inspection, is an 11-to-18 mixed secondary school which also includes a sixth form.

Norfolk Police added the incident is not believed to be linked to a hate crime reported at the school last week after allegations of antisemitic chanting during a football match involving a Jewish school.