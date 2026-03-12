Support for businesses affected by Glasgow fire to be outlined soon – Swinney

Details of financial support for businesses affected by a devastating fire in Glasgow city centre will be announced “very shortly”, Scotland’s First Minister has pledged.

John Swinney said the Scottish Government is in “active discussions” with local council leaders about the impact Sunday’s blaze has had on businesses.

Pressed on what support the Government will offer firms who are losing out financially as a result of the fire on Union Street, Mr Swinney said ministers will seek to help businesses “displaced” by the blaze as well as those suffering due to access restrictions in the area.

Later asked if support will be available within days or weeks, a spokesman for the First Minister declined to comment.

First Minister John Swinney was questioned on the impact of the blaze at Holyrood (Jane Barlow/PA)

The issue was raised by Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday.

He said the “inferno” that had “ripped through” the building had been “devastating”.

He told the First Minister: “The immediate focus must be on local businesses who already face severe pressure.”

Mr Findlay called on the SNP leader to set out to “struggling business owners exactly what support will be provided and when”.

Mr Swinney told him: “The Government is in active discussion with Glasgow City Council, who are gathering information from the affected businesses about their circumstances.

“I’m not in a position to say definitely what financial support will be available, but I expect to be able to do so very shortly.”

The fire caused a building adjacent to Glasgow Central station to collapse (Network Rail/PA)

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar also questioned the First Minister on the blaze, saying cuts had seen the number of high-reach appliances (HRAs) the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has reduced from 26 to 16 across Scotland, and from six to two in Glasgow.

He added: “It is believed that both of Glasgow’s HRAs were not available on Sunday due to annual inspection.

“Why was that ever allowed to happen? It is believed that one had to be called from Edinburgh.”

Adding that “more than 1,200” firefighter jobs have been lost since the national service was set up in 2013, Mr Sarwar said: “We do not know right now what difference the reduction in fire service capacity would have made on Sunday.”

He called on the First Minister to “commit to an immediate investigation into any potential impact that may have had on the response so that lessons can be urgently learnt”.

The questions came as it was announced a cross-Government ministerial board has been established to co-ordinate the Scottish Government’s immediate and longer-term response to the fire.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance will chair a board set up to co-ordinate the Government response to the fire (PA)

The group, which will oversee the development of a support package to help recovery from the blaze, will be chaired by Justice Secretary Angela Constance.

Susan Aitken, the leader of Glasgow City Council, will be involved in meetings, along with various Scottish Government ministers, including Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes, Finance Secretary Shona Robison, Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop, Housing Secretary Mairi McAllan and community safety minister Siobhian Brown.

Ms Constance said: “The fire has left a scene of ruin in the heart of Glasgow and I am determined that the Scottish Government will stand with the city as it recovers.

“There are the immediate issues of making the site safe and the recovery of the transport network, with significant ongoing work to return rail and road systems back to normality as soon as possible.

“There are also wider impacts to be considered and managed, not least the impact on affected businesses and the recovery of the site.

“The board will oversee the development of a support package to aid in the recovery process.”

While she said “undoubtedly this will take time” and will require a “significant effort across Government”, she added the group will “play an integral role to ensure the city can get back on its feet as quickly as possible”.