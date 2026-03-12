Starmer admits ‘mistake’ in Mandelson appointment as No 10 denies cover up

Sir Keir Starmer has taken responsibility for his “mistake” in sending Lord Peter Mandelson to Washington, as Downing Street denied there was a “cover up” in the release of files related to the appointment.

The Prime Minister is facing fresh questions about his judgment in giving the peer the ambassadorship despite being warned of a “general reputational risk” because of his relationship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

In his first public appearance since the publication of the documents, Sir Keir told reporters in Northern Ireland: “The release of the information shows what was known.

“That led to further questions being asked.

“Unfortunately, because of the Metropolitan Police investigation, we can’t release that information yet.

“But that doesn’t take away from the fact that it was me that made a mistake, and it’s me that makes the apology to the victims of Epstein, and I do that.”

The absence of Sir Keir’s comments in the trove of Government papers released on Wednesday has come under the spotlight, sparking questions over whether he followed procedures.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch claimed that “a lot of information is missing” from the files, pointing to an empty box she said Sir Keir was required to fill beneath advice he received in 2024 about the appointment.

A copy of a memo about a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer where he decided to sack Lord Peter Mandelson (Cabinet Office/PA)

No 10 said no notes by Sir Keir were redacted.

His official spokesman told reporters: “I refute the suggestion of a cover up. The Government’s complied fully. I just don’t accept that it’s the case at all.

“There are a range of different ways in which the Prime Minister’s senior team responds to advice.

He added: “The Prime Minister did read the advice, but clearly there are lessons to be learned on the wider appointment processes, and the processes that led up to them.”

Mrs Badenoch earlier told the Press Association: “The comments which Keir Starmer would have put on the box notes – those are the cover notes where you explain what you want to happen – are missing.

“They have been removed. We need the full details of what the Prime Minister did. There is still a cover up going on.”