Speaker berates ministers for ‘unacceptable behaviour towards Commons staff’

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has berated ministers, including chief whip Jonathan Reynolds, for “unacceptable” behaviour during a vote in Parliament.

MPs were accused of “pretending to be ill” and refusing to move when asked by the chamber’s top official, who is tasked with maintaining order.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening as MPs voted in favour of the Finance (No 2) Bill, which places the Chancellor’s budget plans on the statute book.

In an explosive statement to the Commons on Thursday, Sir Lindsay said those involved “should be ashamed”, and recommended the Government organises a “training exercise”.

Deputy chief whip Sir Mark Tami was also singled out by the Speaker for “disrupting the rules the House”.

Sir Lindsay said: “I would like to say something about yesterday evening’s proceedings. The final division of the day on the third reading of the Finance (No 2) Bill was subject to intolerable delays in the voting lobbies.

“This Parliament is meant to be respected around the world, and should set an example of good behaviour.

“The behaviour in the lobby last night, involving a group of about half a dozen Government members, including the chief and deputy chief whip, was totally unacceptable.

“I expect better from honourable members and right honourable members.

“If members are asked to move swiftly through the lobbies, they must do. The fact it took 22 minutes to get a vote through is beyond the pale.

“I cannot believe the behaviour. It is absolutely not going to be accepted.

“The Serjeant lost his authority because MPs said ‘I am not moving’, pretending to be ill – by seven o’clock, they were suddenly well again.

“If we think that this gives us good standing in the world, it doesn’t. It is appalling. We should be ashamed, and I hope that I will be getting letters from the people who were involved in that protest.

“If the Government can’t manage the business, they may be the odds on a training exercise, rather than disrupting the rules the House.”

Chief whip Jonathan Reynolds (James Manning/PA)

He added: “If members are asked to move swiftly, they must move, and respect the sergeant.

“There are other ways in which the Government whips can manage timings of business in the chamber.

“It is disrespectful to this House, to the occupant of the chair – the deputy was put in an impossible position – and to the Office of the Serjeant at Arms, to behave in the way that they did.

“Members, as I say, involved, should be ashamed.”

Responding to the Speaker, Commons Leader Sir Alan Campbell said he endorsed “everything that you have said about the need to respect staff”.

He added: “That is absolutely correct that you should say that, and I absolutely endorse your remarks.

“And can I assure you, and the House, that not only has the Government heard your words, but they will be acted upon.”

Jesse Norman, the Conservative shadow Commons leader, had earlier said: “It is plain to all members of this House that the Government chief whip and deputy chief whip have badly mis-stepped here, and indeed there has been scant respect for this House more generally from the Government whips office.

“I cannot believe such a thing would have happened when the Leader of the House was himself, the chief whip.”