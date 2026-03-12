Scotland’s political leaders pay tribute to Dunblane victims

Scotland’s political leaders have paid tribute to the victims of the Dunblane massacre ahead of the 30th anniversary of the tragedy.

Speaking at the Scottish Parliament, the First Minister said his prayers and “deepest condolences” went out to all those impacted by the shooting on March 13, 1996.

That morning, Thomas Hamilton entered Dunblane Primary School and killed 16 children and their teacher, injuring 15 others.

Before Holyrood’s weekly First Minister’s Questions, John Swinney lauded the parents of the children who campaigned to ban handguns in the UK.

Before the weekly session of FMQs, political leaders paid tribute to the victims of the Dunblane massacre

“Scotland has not seen a mass shooting since,” the First Minister said.

Mr Swinney told MSPs his own son was born on the day of the shooting – the deadliest mass shooting in UK history.

He said: “I remember the preciousness of my son’s birth and could not begin to imagine that day, or any day since, the sense of loss faced by those families.”

He added: “My prayers and my deepest condolences go out to everyone impacted by that terrible tragedy, and my most heartfelt thanks go to all who took action to ensure that it might never happen again.

“And to the community of Dunblane, they have demonstrated in the intervening years such strength and resilience to demonstrate the power of community, the power of solidarity, the power of love within Scotland, and they have the respect and the admiration of us all.”

Russell Findlay, the Scottish Conservative leader, described a picture of the primary one classroom as “pure childhood innocence” that showed teacher Gwen Mayor “beaming with pride” along with the “cheeky wee smiles” on the faces of her young pupils.

He told Parliament: “I remember. We all remember where we were on that spring day. News bulletins stopped us in our tracks.

“How could any parent bear the agony, the endless agony, of such loss? Dunblane became synonymous with tragedy but the town’s tears of sorrow turned to anger, and then to action. Parents, politicians and ordinary folk from across Britain demanded that there could never be another Dunblane, and they meant it.

“Handguns were banned. Lives were saved and they continue to be saved.”

Anas Sarwar said the Dunblane tragedy will “forever be etched” in the memory of Scots.

The Scottish Labour leader urged people not to remember the “evil” killer, but instead the “beautiful faces of those innocent children, their brave teacher, the families left grieving forever and all the incredible individuals who helped pull that community together at the hardest of times”.

He said it was right that handguns were banned, but added that current laws must be “robust” for the “challenges and the technological advancements of today”.

He said: “We carry the profound sorrow of the Dunblane families in our hearts, but I think we should also think of the children who survived that day but who have lived with the grief and the trauma ever since.

“We pay tribute to the inspiring resilience of that community that raised and loved them. We will remember them forever.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar

Greens co-leader Gillian Mackay, who was a similar age to the pupils at the time, spoke of her mother’s reaction to the tragedy, which happened when she was in hospital giving birth to Ms Mackay’s brother.

“She always told how her relief at me being safe was immediately dashed by the realisation that others did not have the same fate,” the politician said.

“No words can do real justice to the pain and the grief of the families who never got to see their babies grow up.

“My thoughts and those of the Scottish Greens go to all of those who are affected. We were proud to take action on a cross-party basis to tackle the ownership of handguns. As parliamentarians, we have to strive to make sure that this can never happen again.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the “gunshots of a madman cut short the promise of those young lives” in Dunblane.

He added: “They brought a nation to grief and a Parliament to action, forever banning the domestic ownership of handguns, and by so doing preventing the likelihood of repetition of such a tragedy.

“This year and every year, we remember the trauma of Dunblane and the shadow it still casts across our national story.”