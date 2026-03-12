Report finds 84 cases of bullying, harassment and sexual harassment at Holyrood

A survey of staff working at Holyrood has revealed 84 previously unreported cases of bullying, harassment and sexual harassment over the past five years.

The cases are said to include “serious allegations of sexual misconduct, sexual harassment affecting women and men” as well as “incidents linked to alcohol and behaviour described as intended to ‘keep women in their place'”.

The allegations, which were not reported at the time, go back to 2021.

A new report from the Scottish Parliament said “these patterns indicate misuse of power by a small number of individuals and a gap between lived experience and official reporting volumes”.

Details of the cases were shared for the first time as part of a review of the Parliament’s Dignity at Work policies and systems.

Staff working for MSPs and for the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body (SPCB) – which is responsible for running the Parliament – were surveyed as part of that.

Feedback given to the confidential independent support and advocacy service revealed “84 incidents of experiencing and/or witnessing bullying, harassment and sexual harassment, including allegations of sexual misconduct going back to 2021”.

The report told how “many individuals did not seek advice at the time of the incident due to fear of consequences, reputational harm or concern that reporting could damage political relationships or career prospects”.

It also said that “proportionately, the highest number of anonymous disclosures related to MSPs”.

Scottish Parliament Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone and Holyrood chief executive David McGill said they were “deeply concerned by the findings on bullying, harassment and sexual harassment”.

They stated: “These incidents during this session only came to light through this review, making it clear that some colleagues did not previously feel safe or confident to share their experiences.

“Our foremost concern is for those affected. Coming forward is never easy and we are grateful to everyone who took part in this review.”

The report also highlighted what it described as a “persistent ‘two-tier culture'” at the Parliament where “staff perceive that poor behaviour by MSPs is less likely to be challenged or addressed effectively”.

It added that “this perception is reinforced by power imbalances and inconsistent accountability”.

The SPCB considered the report when it met on Thursday and gave its full support to recommendations made in it.

These include carrying out a review of the Parliament’s complaints process to “identify opportunities to create a single, accessible complaints and support hub”.

It also recommended a “Parliament-wide risk-assessment framework for bullying, harassment and sexual harassment”, saying this could help “provide practical tools for early identification of risks and proportionate intervention in higher risk settings”.

In addition, the report said work should take place to “embed a Parliament-wide speak up culture”, saying this could encourage early reporting of incidents.