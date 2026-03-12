Meghan and Harry-backed documentary acquired by independent production firm

A documentary about Girl Scouts, which was executive produced by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, has been bought by an independent production company.

The US rights to Cookie Queens – a coming-of-age story about the annual American tradition of Girl Scouts selling cookies – have been acquired by Roadside Attractions, Variety magazine said.

Harry and Meghan signed a watered down, first look deal with Netflix last year, which gave the streaming giant first option on projects by the Sussexes’ Archewell Productions.

Figures showed earlier this year that the duchess’s With Love, Meghan second season failed to crack the top 1,000 most-watched programmes on the platform.

Her lifestyle company As Ever, which sells jams, herbal teas and chocolates, was meanwhile revealed to have ended its partnership with Netflix this month, with a spokesperson saying the brand was “now ready to stand on its own”.

Roadside’s previous acquisitions include Morgan Spurlock’s Super Size Me fast food documentary.

It also distributed the 98th Oscar-nominated shorts, presented by Taika Waititi, in North America.

Meghan described the documentary as ‘powerful and meaningful’ (Yaroslav Sabitov/PA)

The firm’s co-presidents Eric d’Arbeloff and Howard Cohen said in a statement: “Cookie Queens shines a light on an iconic American tradition that millions of people recognise but rarely stop to consider.”

They described the film as a “funny and deeply affecting portrait” of the girls and their families and said they were “excited to share it with a broad audience in theatres soon”.

Meghan previously said of the project: “As a former Girl Scout myself, with my mom as my troop leader, I have a personal affinity for this film.”

She described it as “one of the most powerful and meaningful depictions of something that is an American tradition and rooted in nostalgia”.

Archewell Productions partnered with Beautiful Stories and AJNA Films on the documentary and Harry and Meghan were its executive producers.

It was directed by Alysa Nahmias, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and is set to appear at the SXSW (South by South West) music and film festival and then open in cinemas over the summer.

Harry and Meghan are preparing to travel to Australia next month, where the duchess will be the star attraction at an “ultimate girls’ weekend”, costing £1,440 per ticket.

Her appearance was announced by Gemma O’Neill, host of the Her Best Life podcast which is organising the 300-person event in Sydney.

VIP tickets for the event from April 17 to 19 cost £1,700 and offer front-row seats at the gala dinner and a group photo with Meghan.