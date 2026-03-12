Man charged with murder of court bailiff

A man has been charged with the murder of a court bailiff who was attacked while he was at work.

Durham Constabulary said officers were called shortly after 1pm on Tuesday to reports that a man had been assaulted in Dent Street in Shildon, County Durham.

The victim, former police officer Jeff Blair, 55, sustained serious injuries and died after being taken to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.

Court bailiff Jeff Blair worked as a police officer for Durham Constabulary for 22 years (Durham Constabulary/PA)

Robert Davies, 49, has been charged with murder, possession of an offensive weapon, and affray.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Mr Blair worked as a police officer for Durham Constabulary for 22 years before retiring in 2017 prior to becoming a bailiff.

Detective Chief Inspector Sharon Alderson, who is leading the investigation, said: “This has been a deeply upsetting incident which has caused a great deal of shock to the local community.

“Our thoughts are with Jeff’s family and all those who knew and loved him at this difficult time.

“We will continue to have a police presence at the scene, and I’d like to thank the public and nearby residents for their patience, understanding, and co-operation while we work to establish exactly what has happened.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information that could help the investigation and has not yet spoken to us.”

Police asked anyone with information to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident reference 209 of March 10.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.