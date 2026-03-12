Latest NHS hospital figures for England: Key numbers and trends

NHS England has published its latest monthly performance data for waiting times, A&E treatment and other targets, as well as its weekly snapshot of pressures on hospitals, including patients with norovirus or flu.

Here, the Press Association highlights the key numbers and trends in both reports:

– Overall waiting list

The waiting list for routine hospital treatment has fallen for the third month in a row and remains at its lowest level since early 2023.

An estimated 7.25 million treatments were waiting to be carried out at the end of January, relating to 6.13 million patients.

This is down from 7.29 million treatments and 6.17 million patients at the end of December.

The number of treatments waiting to be carried out is at its lowest level since February 2023, when it stood at 7.22 million.

The list hit a record high in September 2023, with 7.77 million treatments and 6.50 million patients.

The size of the list passed three million treatments in 2014, four million in 2017, five million in 2021 and seven million in 2022.

– Long waits for treatment

A total of 135,657 people had been waiting more than a year to start routine hospital treatment at the end of January, down from 140,508 at the end of December.

This is the lowest figure for waits of more than a year since August 2020.

Some 1.87% of people on the list for hospital treatment had been waiting more than 52 weeks in January, down from 1.93% the previous month.

The Government and NHS England have set a target of March 2026 for this figure to be reduced to less than 1%.

An estimated 1,616 patients had been waiting more than 18 months to start routine hospital treatment at the end of January, up from 1,514 in December.

A year earlier, in January 2025, the number stood at 2,003.

There were 7,457 patients who had been waiting more than 65 weeks to start treatment, up slightly from 7,344 the previous month.

This figure stood at 14,966 in January 2025.

– Accident & emergency waits

The number of people waiting more than 12 hours in A&E departments from a decision to admit to actually being admitted stood at 54,649 in February, down from a record 71,517 in January.

The number waiting at least four hours from the decision to admit to admission stood at 132,238 last month, down from 161,141 in January.

Some 74.1% of patients were seen within four hours in A&Es in February, up from 72.5% in January.

The Government and NHS England have set a target of March 2026 for 78% of patients attending A&E to be admitted, discharged or transferred within four hours.

– Cancer referrals

A total of 72.8% of patients urgently referred for suspected cancer were diagnosed or had cancer ruled out within 28 days in January, down from 77.4% in December.

This is below the current target of 75%.

The proportion of patients who began their first definitive treatment for cancer in January within 62 days of an urgent referral or consultant upgrade was 68.4%, down from 71.9% in December.

The Government and NHS England have set a target of March 2026 for this figure to reach 75%.

– Norovirus

An average of 761 hospital beds were filled each day last week by patients with norovirus symptoms.

This is down 18% from the previous week’s average of 923 and is the lowest since early January.

The figures for this winter peaked at 1,012 patients in the week ending February 15.

– Flu

There were an average of 435 flu patients in hospital each day last week, down 30% from 618 the previous week.

The figure peaked at 3,140 patients in the week ending December 14 2025.

– Ambulance response times

The average response time in February for ambulances dealing with the most urgent incidents, defined as calls from people with life-threatening illnesses or injuries, was seven minutes and 50 seconds.

This is down from eight minutes and eight seconds in January, but is above the target standard response time of seven minutes.

Ambulances took an average of 28 minutes and 57 seconds last month to respond to emergency calls such as heart attacks, strokes and sepsis.

This is down from 35 minutes and four seconds in January.

The Government and NHS England have set a target for this figure to average 30 minutes across 2025/26.

The average currently stands at 30 minutes and 25 seconds.

Response times for urgent calls, such as late stages of labour, non-severe burns and diabetes, averaged one hour, 42 minutes and 24 seconds in February, down from two hours, 10 minutes and 54 seconds in January.