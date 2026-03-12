King shown ‘fantastic’ innovations at sustainability event

The King has been shown innovative projects including a space debris removal satellite and space shuttle at a sustainability event.

Charles attended the conclusion of the second annual Sustainable Markets Initiative Exhibition and Reception at Hampton Court Palace.

The Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), which was founded by the King five years ago, aims to lead and accelerate the world’s transition to a sustainable future.

At the event, Charles was greeted by Jen Jordan-Saifi, head of the SMI, who said the organisation was “absolutely delighted” to have been joined by the King.

Charles views a scale replica of Astroscale ELSA-M satellite (Toby Melville/PA)

Charles walked through the exhibition, which took place in a marquee at the palace in Surrey, and spoke to innovators about their designs.

The King smiled and nodded as he spoke to the designers, hailing some of the projects as “fantastic” and “magnificent”.

At the event, Charles was shown a model of a space debris removal satellite, called Elsa-M, which has been designed and built by Astroscale UK.

Nick Shave, UK managing director of the company, told the Press Association that the King had previously visited its site at Harwell Science and Innovation Campus in Oxfordshire.

Mr Shave said: “He remembered visiting us four years ago so I told him how much we developed on.”

He added: “He was pleased to see we’re making progress – he seemed very interested.”

Charles was also shown a replica of the Blue Origin space shuttle as well as sustainable textiles, carbon capture models and energy-efficient building materials.

The King views a replica of Blue Origin’s New Shepard, a fully reusable suborbital rocket system (Toby Melville/PA)

Over a two-day summit, the SMI hosted global industry and finance leaders and government representatives for roundtables and exhibitions, setting out the benefits of a transition to a sustainable future.

At the event on Thursday, the King joined a feedback discussion with chief executives to hear their reflections from the event across a variety of themes.

He also met key guests attending a reception to mark the end of the summit.

Ms Jordan-Saifi said: “We were absolutely delighted that His Majesty joined us today to see first hand the remarkable support behind the Sustainable Markets Initiative and the exhibition showcasing the work of our member companies.

“His Majesty founded the SMI with a clear vision – that the private sector must play a decisive role in delivering the sustainable transition.

“What we are seeing at this summit is that vision in action, with CEOs from around the world coming together to deliver practical solutions and real progress.”