Kemi Badenoch questions PM’s version of events on Mandelson appointment

Key details in the Government files relating to Lord Peter Mandelson’s appointment as ambassador to the US appear to have been “removed”, according to Kemi Badenoch.

The Tory leader told the Press Association “a lot of information is missing” including instructions she expected to see from the Prime Minister.

Speaking during a visit to machinery firm Flannery Plant Hire in Wembley, north London, on Thursday, she said: “I’ve been a minister and a secretary of state, the comments which (Sir) Keir Starmer would have put on the box notes, those are the cover notes where you explain what you want to happen, are missing.

“They have been removed. We need the full details of what the Prime Minister did.

“There is still a cover-up going on.”

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch claimed a cover up was still goin on concerning Lord Mandelson (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

She added: “I am astonished that the Prime Minister can actually look himself in the mirror right now.

“It is very clear that he told lie after lie after lie about the appointment of Peter Mandelson.

“He wanted to make this all about Peter Mandelson.

“This is about his judgments.

“He has been dishonest with Parliament and with the country.

“And Labour MPs, in good conscience, should be looking at whether or not this man should be leading our country.”

A copy of a memo about a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer where he decided to sack Lord Peter Mandelson (Cabinet Office/PA)

Ms Badenoch also said Lord Mandelson should not have received a £75,000 severance payout after his sacking from the Washington job.

The Tory leader told broadcasters during the visit: “The Prime Minister told the country that Peter Mandelson had lied to him, that he’d lied to him throughout the appointment.

“If someone has been dishonest and lied, you don’t give them a severance payment.

“So something very dodgy has happened.”

Kemi Badenoch questioned the severance payment to Lord Mandelson (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Mrs Badenoch added “in any normal circumstances the Prime Minister would be resigning” after “he’s been shown to have lied to the Commons” and displayed a “complete lack of judgment”.

Asked whether Labour MPs were coming to her to try to stage a vote of no confidence in Sir Keir Starmer, Mrs Badenoch said: “That’s a discussion that a few of them have had with the whips.”

Before the files were released, material that could potentially harm national security or international relations was referred to the Intelligence and Security Committee.

A copy of a £75,000 payout agreed, one of the documents relating to Mandelson’s appointment as ambassador to the United States (Cabinet Office/PA)

The cross-party members then considered requests for redaction, made by the Government.

These included junior officials’ personal information, as well as a “small amount” of Lord Mandelson’s data including his home address, signature and Foreign Office staff number.

The 31 files released by the Government on Wednesday did not include correspondence between No 10 and Lord Mandelson, in which a number of follow-up questions were asked about his relationship with Epstein.

The Labour veteran was arrested on February 23 on suspicion of misconduct in public office, having been accused of passing sensitive information on to Epstein during his time as business secretary in Gordon Brown’s government.

He was subsequently bailed, but later released from his bail conditions, although he remains under investigation.