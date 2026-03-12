Keir Starmer ‘working to de-escalate the war’ as Iran vows to avenge its dead

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said he will work to de-escalate the war in the Middle East as Iran’s Supreme Leader vowed to avenge “martyrs” killed in the conflict.

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said Iran’s attacks on its Gulf Arab neighbours will continue, telling them to “expel the Americans”, according to reports.

In his first statement since his appointment, read on state television by a news anchor, the Ayatollah also threatened to continue blocking the Strait of Hormuz, driving up oil prices.

Mr Khamenei did not appear on camera and an Israeli assessment indicates he was wounded in the war’s opening salvo.

Sir Keir, meanwhile, told reporters in Northern Ireland his role is to “work with other international leaders to try to de-escalate the situation”.

He also pledged to co-ordinate with other leaders on the supply of oil, adding: “That’s what we’re doing 24/7 … talking to allies, talking to those in the region, which I have been doing continually.”

Iran is trying to cause enough global economic pain to pressure the United States and Israel into stopping their attacks.

Mr Khamenei said the attacks would continue until Iran gets security guarantees, indicating that even a ceasefire or US declaration of victory might not end the war.

US President Donald Trump has promised to “finish the job”, even though he claimed Iran is “virtually destroyed”.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper speaking to staff at the crisis centre at the British embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday in a show of solidarity with Britain’s Gulf allies.

Her arrival in Riyadh – the first to the region by a UK minister since the outbreak of war – came hours after Saudi Arabia said it shot down one drone targeting the capital’s diplomatic quarter and another heading for an oil field in the east of the country.

She visited Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) to thank staff for their work keeping the country’s airspace open.

Saudi Arabian airspace has remained open throughout the Iran crisis, despite occasional brief airport closures, providing corridors for aircraft repatriating people from other Gulf nations.

Ms Cooper has already visited staff at the British embassy in Riyadh to thank them for their work helping British nationals in the Gulf.

They included members of the Foreign Office’s rapid deployment team, scrambled to the region the day after the war began to assist in the consular effort.

Some 63,000 British nationals have already returned from the region, which Ms Cooper said was a “huge tribute” to the consular team’s work.

The cost of living remains a major concern after the oil price jumped above 100 dollars (£74) per barrel again following Iranian attacks on ships.

Ms Cooper met Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, discussing energy security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz during a conversation lasting more than an hour.

Meanwhile, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said the UK must “take out anyone who is attacking British bases and British people”.

Mrs Badenoch said the UK is in the Middle East war “whether we like it or not” and should destroy Iran’s missile launch sites.

She told the Press Association: “I believe that if people are firing on British bases, British service personnel, we shouldn’t just be catching the arrows, stopping the missiles.

“We should also try and take out the missile launch capability. I stand by that.”