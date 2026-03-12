Keir Starmer says he is ‘pleased’ at improved Anglo-Irish relations

Sir Keir Starmer said he is “pleased” that Anglo-Irish relations had improved ahead of a meeting of UK and Irish ministers in Cork.

The British Prime Minister said engaging constructively rather than escalating points of difference meant relations were “in a better place”.

He was speaking in Belfast before travelling to Cork for the second UK-Ireland summit, which was established to maintain and develop relations post-Brexit.

Sir Keir said he had tried to “reset” relations between Britain and Ireland since becoming Prime Minister.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin meeting UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Chequers last year (Government of Ireland)

“Of course, it doesn’t mean that we agree on everything, but it means that we positively engage, constructively engage, to overcome any challenges, but also take advantage of huge opportunities,” he told reporters.

“I was determined to reset that relationship, I genuinely feel it’s in a better place, and most people who talk to me about this say it is in a better place.

“I’m pleased about that, but if you are in a better place, you’ve got to keep working at it.”

He said that while there were issues that the governments in London and Dublin did not agree on, there were “not as many issues as many people try to make out”.

Sir Keir added: “Our job is to manage through those issues and come to a proper resolution, rather than to escalate them.

“That’s the basis on which I’ve worked, that’s why the UK-Ireland relationship is in a better place and I’ll continue in that vein.”

At the inaugural UK-Ireland summit in Liverpool last year, Sir Keir and Taoiseach Micheal Martin launched a programme of co-operation for the period up until 2030 – covering trade, energy, maritime security, emergency planning and cultural connections.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is meeting Taoiseach Micheal Martin (Peter Byrne/PA

At the Cork summit, Mr Martin and Sir Keir are to focus on greater co-operation across areas such as infrastructure, clean energy, skills and innovation.

The two leaders are to take part in events along the theme of “Shared Prosperity, Shared Seas, Shared Ties”, including a research-focused visit, a cultural reception and a discussion with young people.

Sir Keir will travel to Cork after meeting political leaders in Northern Ireland, including First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.

Sir Keir Starmer meets with Michelle O’Neill, Emma Little Pengelly, and Hilary Benn (PA)

Ahead of the summit, Mr Martin said he was “delighted” to welcome Sir Keir and British ministers to his home county of Cork.

“At our inaugural UK-Ireland Summit in Liverpool last year, Prime Minister Keir Starmer and I agreed a comprehensive programme of strategic co-operation which is now beginning to deliver for the people of these islands,” the Taoiseach said.

“Today we will mark the progress on what has been achieved over the course of the past year and reaffirm our commitment to deepen and broaden further the co-operation, friendship and partnership between Ireland and the UK this year and out to 2030.

“This summit takes place against an uncertain global backdrop and will be an opportunity to take stock of international issues, including the concerning situation in the Middle East and Gulf region, and in Ukraine.