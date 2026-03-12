Keir Starmer and Micheal Martin meet with business leaders in Cork

Sir Keir Starmer and Irish premier Micheal Martin have met with business leaders as part of the UK-Ireland summit in Cork.

During the meeting in the city centre, with representatives of the energy and infrastructure sector, chants from demonstrators outside the building could be heard.

A few dozen protesters were seen in the city centre, some holding Iranian, Palestinian or Irish flags, to coincide with the summit of British and Irish ministers.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin welcomes Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to Cork Airport ahead of the UK-Ireland Summit (Brian Lawless/PA)

The next event saw the two leaders meet young people taking part in the UK-Ireland Youth Summit.

Earlier, the British Prime Minister and Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn landed on the tarmac at Cork Airport on Thursday evening after meeting with Stormont’s political leaders in Belfast earlier on Thursday.

They were greeted by Mr Martin, the British ambassador in Dublin Kara Owen, and the Irish ambassador in London Martin Fraser.

Several engagements are planned on Thursday and Friday as part of the UK-Ireland Summit, which was established to maintain and develop relations post-Brexit.

Five million euros worth of cultural collaborations for 12 projects, one of which involves a play starring Paul Mescal, were announced on Thursday to coincide with the summit.

Speaking in Belfast earlier on Thursday, Sir Keir said he had tried to “reset” relations between Britain and Ireland since becoming Prime Minister.

“Of course, it doesn’t mean that we agree on everything, but it means that we positively engage, constructively engage, to overcome any challenges, but also take advantage of huge opportunities,” he told reporters.

“I was determined to reset that relationship, I genuinely feel it’s in a better place, and most people who talk to me about this say it is in a better place.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will attend the UK-Ireland Summit (Brian Lawless/PA)

“I’m pleased about that, but if you are in a better place, you’ve got to keep working at it.”

Sir Keir said that while there were issues that the governments in London and Dublin did not agree on, there were “not as many issues as many people try to make out”.

He added: “Our job is to manage through those issues and come to a proper resolution, rather than to escalate them.

“That’s the basis on which I’ve worked, that’s why the UK-Ireland relationship is in a better place and I’ll continue in that vein.”

At the inaugural UK-Ireland Summit in Liverpool last year, the leaders launched a programme of co-operation for the period up until 2030 – covering trade, energy, maritime security, emergency planning and cultural connections.

At the Cork summit, Mr Martin and Sir Keir are to focus on greater co-operation across areas such as infrastructure, clean energy, skills and innovation.

The two leaders are to take part in events along the theme of Shared Prosperity, Shared Seas, Shared Ties, including a research-focused visit, a cultural reception and a discussion with young people.

Five million euros worth of funding was announced on Thursday for 12 joint Ireland-UK cultural projects between now and 2030.

One is a co-production between the Abbey Theatre in Dublin and the National Theatre in London, starring award-winning actor Mescal in the play A Whistle In The Dark.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin is welcoming Sir Keir Starmer to his home county of Cork (Brian Lawless/PA)

Others involve an “All-In” scheme to make cultural spaces more accessible for people with disabilities; a joint project on the national archives of both jurisdictions; and a joint research project between the National Museum of Ireland, the National Museum of Scotland and National Museums Liverpool.

Ahead of the summit, Mr Martin said he was “delighted” to welcome Sir Keir and British ministers to his home county of Cork.

“At our inaugural UK-Ireland Summit in Liverpool last year, Prime Minister Keir Starmer and I agreed a comprehensive programme of strategic co-operation which is now beginning to deliver for the people of these islands,” the Taoiseach said.

“Today we will mark the progress on what has been achieved over the course of the past year and reaffirm our commitment to deepen and broaden further the co-operation, friendship and partnership between Ireland and the UK this year and out to 2030.

“This summit takes place against an uncertain global backdrop and will be an opportunity to take stock of international issues, including the concerning situation in the Middle East and Gulf region, and in Ukraine.

“Each day we see how international events can impact also on our domestic ambitions and daily lives, as well as on global security.

“Over the course of the summit, we will discuss how we can strengthen competitiveness and resilience and reduce the cost of living, harness the potential of our shared seas while protecting our marine environment, deliver essential infrastructure at pace and scale, and ensure energy affordability and energy security across Ireland and the UK.”