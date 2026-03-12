Keir Starmer and Micheal Martin aim to ‘deepen’ ties at Cork summit

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Irish premier Micheal Martin are to discuss how to develop cooperation amid increased global uncertainty.

Sir Keir is to travel to Cork on Thursday afternoon for a summit of senior British and Irish ministers.

The second UK-Ireland summit is to be held on Thursday and Friday, a year after the inaugural gathering in Liverpool.

The summit was set up to maintain and develop Anglo-Irish relations post-Brexit.

At the Liverpool summit, Sir Keir and Mr Martin launched a programme of cooperation for the period up until 2030, covering trade, energy, maritime security, emergency planning and cultural connections.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is meeting Taoiseach Micheal Martin (Peter Byrne/PA

At the Cork summit, Mr Martin and Sir Keir are to focus on greater cooperation across areas such as infrastructure, clean energy, skills and innovation.

The two leaders are to take part in events along the theme of “Shared Prosperity, Shared Seas, Shared Ties”, including a research-focused visit, a cultural reception and a discussion with young people.

Sir Keir will travel to Cork after meeting political leaders in Northern Ireland, including First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.

Ahead of the summit, Mr Martin said he was “delighted” to welcome Sir Keir and British ministers to his home county of Cork.

“At our inaugural UK-Ireland Summit in Liverpool last year, Prime Minister Keir Starmer and I agreed a comprehensive programme of strategic co-operation which is now beginning to deliver for the people of these islands,” the Taoiseach said.

“Today we will mark the progress on what has been achieved over the course of the past year and reaffirm our commitment to deepen and broaden further the co-operation, friendship and partnership between Ireland and the UK this year and out to 2030.

“This summit takes place against an uncertain global backdrop and will be an opportunity to take stock of international issues, including the concerning situation in the Middle East and Gulf region, and in Ukraine.