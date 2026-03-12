Kate makes cappuccino for William during Borough Market visit

The Princess of Wales showed off her barista skills making a coffee for her husband during a visit to London’s Borough Market – but the brew was turned away for not being decaf.

Kate was guided through the art of creating a cappuccino when the couple toured the foodie paradise, meeting tourists and shoppers.

When they stopped at Change Please, a social enterprise supporting the homeless by training them in coffee retail, she got behind the counter and rolled up her sleeves.

Kate got busy in the kitchen (Arthur Edwards/The Sun)

She handed the finished drink to her husband, saying “I’ve made a coffee for you, William”, but when he asked “is it decaf?” and she replied “no”, he suggested it should be sold.

Kate carried the coffee with her when they carried on with their tour of the popular attraction that has been a focus for food lovers for decades.

Staff member Lorent Maliqi had guided Kate through the cappuccino making process and said afterwards: “She did really well.

“I was surprised, she got the texture of the milk right on point – it was a great effort.”

William and Kate were hands-on throughout their visit, which began at the Trethowan Brothers stall where award-winning cheese made from their farm in north Somerset has been sold since the beginnings of Borough Market almost 30 years ago.

Stall holder Todd Trethowan shows his cheese to William and Kate (Arthur Edwards/The Sun)

They sampled the hand-made Pitchfork Cheddar, made with unpasteurised milk, and the Gorwydd Caerphilly cheese, and told Todd Trethowan: “That’s lunch taken care of.”

The couple then moved behind the counter, with William cutting a wedge of the Caerphilly cheese under Mr Trethowan’s guidance before Kate used the string to slice some of the cheddar, which was bagged and handed to the couple’s aide for later.

At one point William put his hand on a larger wheel of cheddar cheese and asked “does any one come in and ask for one of these?”. When told they do, he replied: “I’m so impressed by that.”

They couple’s presence soon attracted dozens of onlookers, with members of the public holding up smartphones to capture the moment.

The final Borough Market stop was Humble Crumble a business that has turned the UK’s love of all things crumble based into a thriving enterprise.

The Princess of Wales at the Humble Crumble stall (Arthur Edwards/The Sun)

The couple put on aprons after talking to owner Kim Innes, who founded her business eight years ago, and helped dish out servings of crumble to waiting customers.

William scooped fruit into the small tubs before Kate added the toppings of crumble or helped make trifles with cold custard or vanilla cream.

Ms Innes said the couple wanted to try serving: “They were really keen to do it and really good at it and they put on aprons and everything.

“They were both encouraging each other and were complimentary about each other’s work.”

Before leaving the couple went on a brief walkabout meeting members of the public and they chatted to Lucy Simpson, 28, in the area with a friend visiting from Australia.

William told the friends: “We will be out of the way in a minute – that crumble shop is seriously good.”

Ms Simpson said later: “William was lovely and Kate is gorgeous, we’ve seen them in pictures but it’s great to see them in the flesh.

“He’s truly British if he loves his crumble.”