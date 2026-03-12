Iran conflict creating ‘largest oil supply disruption in history’, says IEA

The war in Iran is causing the “largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market”, according to the global energy watchdog.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz has reduced to “a trickle” and slashed its energy production forecasts.

It came as oil prices lifted higher again on Thursday as Iran continued to strike key energy and shipping infrastructure in the Middle East.

On Wednesday, the 32-nation alliance agreed to release a record 400 million barrels of reserves to help curb a potential supply shortage.

In its fresh update, the organisation said in its latest energy market report that global oil supply is projected to “plunge by eight million barrels a day” in March.

It said crude and oil that flows through the Strait of Hormuz, where 20 million barrels a day is typically produced, has been heavily disrupted.

Gulf countries have cut total oil production by at least 10 million barrels a days and “supply losses are set to increase” unless shipping is rapidly resumed.

Shipments through the strait have been almost entirely halted in the almost two weeks since the first attacks between Iran and US-Israeli forces.

The IEA said impacted production has been partly offset by higher production from non-OPEC+ producers Kazakhstan and Russia.

Brent crude rose by another 5% to more than 96 US dollars a barrel in morning trading on Thursday, following similar gains on Wednesday.

The IEA, which includes the UK, said the oil release – the largest in the 50-year history of the alliance – would account for around a third of its 1.2 billion barrel emergency stockpile as it looked to stabilise markets.

But oil and markets remained under pressure after three more cargo vessels were hit in the Gulf as Iran stepped up its threats to disrupt oil supply and shipments.

The conflict in Iran has already halted shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil supplies and seaborne gas are carried.

This has sent oil and gas prices soaring, with crude at one stage hitting nearly 120 dollars a barrel earlier this week.

Stock markets have tumbled worldwide amid the fallout and were lower again on Thursday, with the FTSE 100 Index in London down 0.7%, or 67.9 points lower, at 10285.9 in early trading.

The Cac 40 in France and Dax’s Germany were both 0.4% lower, following declines overnight in Asia.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “Overnight attacks on shipping off Iran are the stuff of nightmares for investors, confirming that one of the world’s key waterways is closed to shipping and resulting in a fresh surge in oil prices.

“Brent and US crude prices have a permanent bid underneath them, at least until there’s a ceasefire in place.”

Markets expert Francesco Pesole, at ING, added: “Understanding how far the conflict and supply shocks will last remains the priority for markets.

“Emergency measures to ease oil supply disruptions may be sending a hidden negative signal to markets that world leaders see little room for quick de-escalation.”