Family pay tribute to ‘inspiring’ grime star Dot Rotten who died aged 37

The family of grime star Dot Rotten, whose real name is Joseph Ellis-Stephenson, have paid tribute to the “inspiring” and “one of a kind” artist after his death at the age of 37.

The Brixton-born music producer, who was behind the songs Overload and Are You Not Entertained, died suddenly on March 8, according to a family statement shared with the Press Association.

The statement said: “It is with overwhelming sadness that the Ellis family formally announce the sudden passing of Joseph Ellis-Stephenson, known to many as music producer, artist and lyricist, Dot Rotten.

“From the age of three, Joseph’s interest in music was already apparent. Sat in the studio of his uncle Jason, Jo spent his visits listening, watching and learning as Jason wrote raps, mc’d, constructed, mixed and recorded rap tunes and showed him the art of a mixing desk.

“These sessions created the foundation of his music ideologies and his lifelong journey to perfect his craft.

“Jo grew up in a family obsessed with black music and was known for his laser focus, incredible work ethic, infinite creativity, artist mentorship and generosity.

“Joseph was inspiring, unique, dedicated; one of a kind. His impact on our lives and musical genres will continue to live on for generations.”

The family have asked for privacy during this “extremely difficult time” and have thanked people for sharing their “kind words” and messages of support.

The rapper achieved a top 10 album on the hip hop and R&B charts with his record Voices In My Head while his hit song Overload reached the top 20 in the UK singles chart.

The hip-hop mc was also nominated for the BBC’s Sound of 2012 award.