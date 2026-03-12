British troops came under attack at Iraqi base on Wednesday – defence chiefs

British troops came under attack at a military base in Erbil, Iraq, on Wednesday night, defence chiefs have said.

Defence Secretary John Healey was briefed on the latest updates on British action in the conflict in the Middle East during a visit to the Northwood military headquarters in Hertfordshire on Thursday.

Brigadier Guy Foden said: “Erbil and Baghdad were both struck a number of times last night, with increasing co-ordination we assess, and we have personnel in Erbil who are currently helping with the defence of that base.

“Last night they shot down two UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) coming out of the camp but a number of UAVs did impact on the camp.”

Defence Secretary John Healey visited a military HQ (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Erbil base in northern Iraq houses coalition troops.

There have been “no British casualties” and the US sustained “some” casualties overnight but “nothing too serious”, the UK’s chief of joint operations, Lieutenant General Nick Perry, said.

Brigadier Foden said the UK had flown air combat patrols over Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, along with a “number of sorties” over Qatar on Wednesday night.

RAF jets have also continued to fly in defence of Cyprus with European allies in the region.

He told the Defence Secretary there were “definitively” signs of a link between Russia and Iran, including Iran’s use of drones “as learned from the Russians”.

Defence Secretary John Healey is given a briefing as he meets military personnel during a visit to the Permanent Joint Headquarters in Northwood, London (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Asked later by reporters for examples of such links, Mr Healey said: “At the moment, we’re taking part in analysing the drone that struck the hangar at Akrotiri for any evidence of Russian or any other foreign components and parts.

“We will update you and appropriately publish any findings from that when we’ve got them, but I think no one will be surprised to believe that Putin’s hidden hand is behind some of the Iranian tactics, potentially some of their capabilities as well, not least because one world leader that is benefiting from the sky-high oil prices at the moment is Putin.

“It helps him with a fresh supply of funds for his brutal war in Ukraine.”

Following US-Israeli strikes, Iran has warned vessels not to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, leading to the price of heating oil doubling in the past week.

Asked whether the UK would be prepared to participate in a patrol of the straits, Mr Healey said: “So firstly, these are early days.

“The reports of Iran mining the straits is becoming established. The evidence and number of commercial ships being attacked is becoming established.

“The two things that I think are most significant are, first, that recognising the huge impact that this potentially has on oil prices and on people’s cost of living around the world.

Defence Secretary John Healey addressed service personnel and thanked them for their work (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“There is an international imperative and incentive to try and see this resolved.

“Big steps like the record release of reserve oil helps but doesn’t solve the problem.

“And the second is a realism that in circumstances of conflict, demining any waters is extremely difficult and therefore, in addition to the additional options that, of course, as Defence Secretary, I’m discussing with our planners, in part, reflecting the fact that I’ve already got some demining autonomous systems in place in the region since before the conflict.

“In the end, this is likely to be most quickly sorted and the straits are most likely to be quickly opened by a de-escalation of the conflict, by a greater stabilisation and confidence in the region and by all those nations that want to see the straits reopened being willing to work together.”

The Defence Secretary said the UK had clocked up more than 300 pilot flying hours over the last 13 days and HMS Dragon was still on her way to the Mediterranean as of around noon on Thursday.

During the visit, Mr Healey addressed service personnel and thanked them for their work.