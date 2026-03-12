Boy, 15, charged with attempted murder after Norwich school stabbing

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after a teenage girl was stabbed at a secondary school near Norwich.

Police were called to Thorpe St Andrew School on Laundry Lane at 10.24am on Wednesday following reports that a teenage girl had been stabbed.

Pupils were put into lockdown in their classrooms after the incident.

The scene at Thorpe St Andrew School near Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)

The 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has since been charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife on a school premises, Norfolk Police said.

The boy has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Norwich Youth Court on Friday morning.

Norfolk Police said officers will continue to conduct reassurance patrols both at the school and in the area over the coming days.

The teenage girl who was taken to hospital with minor injuries after the attack has since been discharged.