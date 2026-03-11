UK wildlife to replace historical figures on next series of banknotes

Historical figures will be replaced by images of the UK’s wildlife on the next series of Bank of England banknotes, with the public given a chance to pick which elements of nature will feature.

It marks a shift after more than 50 years of showcasing people from Britain’s history on the banknotes, including Sir Winston Churchill, Alan Turing and Jane Austen.

The Bank said the change to wildlife imagery creates an opportunity to celebrate another important aspect of the nation.

It also makes it more difficult for the notes to be counterfeited while making security features more distinguishable, according to the central bank.

The move follows a consultation in which the UK wildlife theme received the highest proportion of nominations, at 60%.

The next series of banknotes will still show a portrait of the King (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Architecture and landmarks was a close second at 56%, followed by notable historical figures (38%) arts, culture and sport (30%) innovation (23%) and noteworthy milestones (19%).

More than 44,000 responses were received, including from online surveys, emails and designs submitted by schools and the public.

A second consultation will be run this summer to gather views on the specific wildlife they would like to feature, which can include plants, landscapes and animals.

It will be several years before the banknotes are issued and they will continue to show a portrait of the monarch.

Representation of the Home Nations – England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – will be an important factor of the design.

Victoria Cleland, chief cashier at the Bank of England, said: The key driver for introducing a new banknote series is always to increase counterfeit resilience, but it also provides an opportunity to celebrate different aspects of the UK.

“Nature is a great choice from a banknote authentication perspective and means we can showcase the UK’s rich and varied wildlife on the next series of banknotes.

“I look forward to hearing about the public’s favourite wildlife during our forthcoming summer consultation.”