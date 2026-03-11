UK couple dead after being pulled from water at Australian beach

A couple from the UK have died at an Australian beach after being pulled from the water, police said.

New South Wales Police said officers received reports that two people were struggling in the water at Shellharbour Beach, Boollawarroo Parade, Shell Cove, south of Sydney, at 11am local time on Wednesday.

Locals pulled a 66-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman from the water, the force added.

Officers confirmed they were a married couple from the UK.

Inspector Luke Geradts commended the efforts of the bystanders, telling local media: “They’re young people who are upstanding members of our community who did a great job today in trying to give this couple the best chance.

“This is a tragic incident and our hearts go out to the family who lost their loved ones today.”

A UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office spokesperson said: ‘“We are supporting the family of two British nationals who have died in New South Wales and are in contact with local authorities.”