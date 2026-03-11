Tinie Tempah asks King for duchy invite at royal event for Nigerian community

Rapper Tinie Tempah asked the King for an invitation to visit his royal lands at a reception to celebrate the UK’s Nigerian community.

Charles was joined by hundreds of people celebrating Britain’s Nigerian diaspora during an event at St James’s Palace on Wednesday, ahead of the Nigerian president’s state visit next week.

He laughed and joked with members of the military, the King’s Trust, the Commonwealth Secretariat, influencers and fashion designers.

Charles greets guests during a reception for the Nigerian diaspora (Chris Jackson/PA)

When Tempah greeted the King, he said he had been “inspired” by Charles “getting his hands dirty” in his environmental documentary about the Duchy of Cornwall.

“Invite me, invite me,” he joked, as the King spoke to him about the royal lands.

The rapper later told the Press Association: “I was inspired by the King because I always wanted to have a farm, so when I saw that the big man himself is getting his hands dirty…”

Charles has visited Nigeria four times – in 1990, 1999, 2006 and 2018 – when he was Prince of Wales.

Those attending the reception were eager to meet the King, who seemed in good spirits as he moved through the crowd.

Charles speaks to people at a reception for the Nigerian diaspora in the UK (Chris Jackson/PA)

Two women, wearing matching orange and black ensembles with blue head-dresses, were heard excitedly referring to him as “Uncle Charles”.

The King spoke to designers from Brand63 Africa, a social enterprise launched at London Fashion Week this year, connecting fashion designers of an African heritage to the global luxury market.

He also met the UK minister for trade Sir Chris Bryant, the Nigerian minister of foreign affairs Yusuf Tuggar and beauty influencer Patricia Bright.

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and first lady Oluremi Tinubu are set to visit on March 18-19, when they will be guests of the King.

Charles and Camilla will host them at Windsor Castle in what is set to be the first UK state visit by a Nigerian president in 37 years.

Previous state visits took place in 1973, 1981 and 1989.

The reception came ahead of the Nigerian president’s state visit next week (Chris Jackson/PA)

Music for the event at St James’s palace was provided by Dele Sosimi and the Afrobeats Orchestra, who the King spoke to as he left the reception.

They told him they had last played at a similar event nine years ago, to which the King joked “none of you look a day older”.

Asked by the band if he had managed to have any Jollof rice, a traditional Nigerian dish being served at the event, Charles laughed and said no.

“No, I couldn’t possibly eat and speak at the same time,” he said.