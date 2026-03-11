Teacher strikes to force schools to shut across Scotland

Schools across Scotland will close this month as teachers walk out on strike in a dispute over workload.

All schools in Glasgow, East Renfrewshire and Moray will close due to industrial action.

Schools in Dundee, Fife, and Perth and Kinross are also expected to be severely impacted. However, a final decision has not been made on how many schools will close.

In a letter to parents seen by the Press Association, Glasgow City Council said all primary, secondary and ASL schools will be shut on Wednesday March 18 and Tuesday March 24.

Strikes will spark major disruption to schools this month (Danny Lawson/PA)

John McGhee, the interim executive director of education services in Glasgow, said the council has been “left with no alternative” but to shut schools over the “uncertainty” around how many teachers would take part in the walkout.

East Renfrewshire Council said all primary and secondary schools, along with nursery classes in schools and Isobel Mair Schools, will be closed on Tuesday March 17 and Monday March 23.

Moray Council said all of its schools will be closed on Thursday March 19 and “possibly” on Wednesday March 25.

Strikes are planned in Dundee on Wednesday March 18 and Tuesday March 24, as well as action short of striking from Monday March 16. The local authority said it will contact parents about any closures once it has finished assessing the impact industrial action will have on the city.

Perth and Kinross Council said it is “highly likely” that most schools will not be able to fully open on Thursday March 19 and Wednesday March 25 and added that parents will be contacted if their children’s school is impacted.

Schools in Fife are facing strike action on Tuesday March 17 and Monday March 23. The local authority said the walkouts will “cause significant disruption” to schools, and it is expected that “many school buildings may be unable to open safely”.

The council said parents and carers will be contacted by Thursday March 12.

Last week, the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) formally submitted a 10-day notice of potential industrial action across the country.

EIS members voted in favour of industrial action to tackle “excessive” workloads facing teachers.

The EIS previously said that despite progress being made in negotiations, a firm agreement had not been reached with the Scottish Government and Cosla, the group that represents councils.

Councillor Ricky Bell, Cosla’s resources spokesperson, said: “Cosla notes planned strike action by the EIS in relation to reducing the weekly time teachers spend delivering lessons.

“Industrial action is in nobody’s interests, and we urge unions to work with Cosla and the Scottish Government to find a solution all parties can agree rather than threaten to disrupt education at this crucial time of year.

“We recognise that supporting teachers is essential. However, this needs to be facilitated in a way that ensures a positive impact on outcomes for children and young people.

“Cosla remains committed to constructive engagement with the Scottish Government and teaching unions through the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SNCT) on the implementation of the ministerial commitment to reduce class contact time.

“Concerns about the financial and practical implications of this policy remain. RCCT cannot be delivered without full funding and a clear understanding of its impact on children and young people”