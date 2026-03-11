Second government charter flight from the Middle East lands in Dublin

A second chartered flight carrying almost 200 Irish citizens from the war-torn Middle East has landed at Dublin Airport, the Minister for Foreign Affairs said.

The flight from Abu Dhabi was carrying 217 people including 27 citizens from other EU member states.

Posting on social media on Wednesday evening, Helen McEntee said: “Welcome home to all passengers on our second Government charter flight from the Gulf region which has landed safely at Dublin Airport.

“Our work to support Irish citizens in the Gulf continues. Any citizen who needs assistance can contact the Consular Crisis Team on +3531408200.”

The Irish embassy in the United Arab Emirates said the initial focus was on vulnerable citizens stranded in the Gulf region.

The government’s first chartered flight from the Middle East arrived on Sunday morning after several delays, with passengers saying it took them over 52 hours to travel from the UAE to Dublin.

Carrying around 194 people it departed from Muscat in Oman and made a stop in Cairo, Egypt.

Places on the flight cost 800 euro, with under-16s travelling for free.

Hundreds of Irish citizens returned recently from the region on commercial Emirates flights to Dublin.