Scottish schools to shut as teachers strike in dispute over workload

Schools across Scotland look set to close later this month as teachers walk out on strike in a dispute over workload.

In a letter to parents seen by the Press Association, Glasgow City Council confirmed it will have to close all primary, secondary and ASL schools due to the number of teachers expected to take part in walkouts.

The local authority said schools will close on Wednesday March 18 and Tuesday March 24.

Last week, the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) formally submitted a 10-day notice of potential industrial action across the country.

Scotland’s largest teaching union is reportedly targeting six local authorities, including Glasgow – the nation’s biggest.

EIS members voted in favour of industrial action to tackle “excessive” workloads facing teachers.

It previously said that despite progress being made in negotiations, a firm agreement had not been reached with the Scottish Government and Cosla, the group that represents councils.

In his letter to parents, John McGhee, the interim executive director of education services in Glasgow, said the council has been “left with no alternative” but to shut schools.

He added: “I am sorry to have to inform you that due to the number of teachers we anticipate going on strike, we will need to close all primary, secondary and ASL schools on these days.

“Given the uncertainty around which teachers will be on strike we cannot make any commitments in relation to online learning, but if this changes, your child’s school will update you.

“There will be no impact to our nursery schools, but nursery classes in primary schools will also be closed.”

A City of Glasgow Council spokeswoman said: “We have received the EIS strike action notification but understand that talks are ongoing.

“However, due to the large numbers of our teachers who could potentially be taking industrial action, it will not be possible to open schools to children and young people on strike days.

“We will issue a letter to our families today explaining this and will keep them updated if the situation changes.”