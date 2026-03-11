School closures could be averted as deal reached between union and ministers

Strikes planned across Scotland this month could be averted, the union behind the action has said after reaching a draft deal with the Scottish Government.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) said if approved by Cosla, the group that represents all councils, industrial action could be avoided.

Previously, Glasgow, East Renfrewshire and Moray councils announced that all schools would close for up to two days due to industrial action.

Schools in Dundee, Fife, and Perth and Kinross also said they would be severely impacted by the action.

However, they said a final decision had not been made on how many schools will close.

On Tuesday evening, the EIS teaching union, the largest in Scotland, said an agreement to address workload pressures had been agreed with Scottish ministers – but still needs approval from Cosla.

EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said: “We are optimistic that a negotiated outcome to this dispute, which was always the desired aim of the EIS, is now within reach.

“In the meantime, while we await the decision of Cosla leadership, all current plans for the commencement of industrial action will remain in place, and the EIS remains prepared to move ahead with this action of last resort, if forced to do so.

“A further update will be issued as soon as possible, following the conclusion of the Cosla leaders’ meeting on Friday.”

Glasgow City Council previously said all primary, secondary and ASL schools would be shut on March 18 and March 24.

Strikes will spark major disruption to schools this month (Danny Lawson/PA)

John McGhee, the interim executive director of education services in Glasgow, told parents the council has been “left with no alternative” but to shut schools over the “uncertainty” around how many teachers would take part in the walkout.

East Renfrewshire Council said all primary and secondary schools, along with nursery classes in schools and Isobel Mair Schools, would be closed on March 17 and March 23.

Moray Council said all of its schools would be closed on March 19 and “possibly” on March 25.

Strikes are planned in Dundee on March 18 and March 24, as well as action short of striking from March 16. The local authority said it will contact parents about any closures once it has finished assessing the impact industrial action will have on the city.

Perth and Kinross Council said it is “highly likely” that most schools would not be able to fully open on March 19 and March 25, and added that parents will be contacted if their children’s school is impacted.

Schools in Fife are facing strike action on March 17 and March 23. The local authority said the walkouts will “cause significant disruption” to schools, and it is expected that “many school buildings may be unable to open safely”.

The council said parents and carers will be contacted by March 12.

Last week, the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) formally submitted a 10-day notice of potential industrial action across the country.

EIS members voted in favour of industrial action to tackle “excessive” workloads facing teachers.

Councillor Ricky Bell, Cosla’s resources spokesperson, said: “Cosla notes planned strike action by the EIS in relation to reducing the weekly time teachers spend delivering lessons.

“Industrial action is in nobody’s interests, and we urge unions to work with Cosla and the Scottish Government to find a solution all parties can agree rather than threaten to disrupt education at this crucial time of year.

“We recognise that supporting teachers is essential. However, this needs to be facilitated in a way that ensures a positive impact on outcomes for children and young people.

“Cosla remains committed to constructive engagement with the Scottish Government and teaching unions through the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SNCT) on the implementation of the ministerial commitment to reduce class contact time.

“Concerns about the financial and practical implications of this policy remain. RCCT cannot be delivered without full funding and a clear understanding of its impact on children and young people.”