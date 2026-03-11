Queen praises book for teaching children about war generation’s sacrifices

The Queen has said she is “delighted” a new book is educating children about the Second World War, adding it was “so important to ensure that the sacrifices of that generation are never forgotten”.

Camilla said in a letter to author Victoria Panton Bacon that the illustrated work would “do much to help children understand those years that secured our freedom”.

Their Second World War – aimed at eight to 14-year-olds – is a collection of true, and previously untold, Second World War memories, given directly to Ms Panton Bacon by veterans and their family members, as well as their letters and diaries from wartime Britain.

Camilla wrote a letter to author Victoria Panton Bacon after receiving a copy of her book (Key Publishing/PA)

It includes the story of 100-year-old Ivor Foster, one of the few remaining survivors of a “thousand-bomber raid” by the RAF over Essen in Germany 81 years ago on Wednesday.

While the majority of “thousand-bomber raids” took place in the summer of 1942, Ms Panton Bacon’s book tells the story of the vast attack by RAF Bomber Command on March 11 1945, which was aimed at destroying German bomb-making factories and transport links.

Mr Foster, from Plymouth, was an air gunner on a Lancaster – one of 1,079 RAF aircraft in the sky simultaneously on March 11.

It was one of several substantial raids that took place over German cities towards the end of the war.

Ivor Foster shared his memories in the children’s book (Dave Foster/PA)

He told Ms Panton Bacon: “I looked over the side of our Lanc and couldn’t see the ground, there were so many planes.

“Lots of bombers went off ahead of us because they had visual targets to strike, whereas we were attacking using radar.

“The whole operation took five and a half hours.

“There was so much smoke, and so many bombs bursting that our bomb aimer didn’t see any targets at all.

“He just dropped the metal sheets of paper for the radar attack when he saw the bleeps on his screen, then we headed home.”

Mr Foster’s recollection is one of 10 true wartime stories published in Their Second World War.

Other chapters relate to the Holocaust, the Home Guard, the Merchant Navy, D-Day, navigation, evacuation and Enigma coding.

The Queen, who was sent a copy of the children’s book, said: “Many thanks for your kind letter and for the copy of your book, ‘Their Second World War’, which will, I am sure, do much to help children understand those years that secured our freedom.”

Ivor Foster (right) during the Second World War (Dave Foster/PA)

In an earlier letter from June 2025, Camilla said: “I am delighted that you are writing a book to educate children about World War II – it really is so important to ensure that the sacrifices of that generation are never forgotten.”

The Queen also expressed support for previous books written by Ms Panton Bacon, including Six Weeks Of Blenheim Summer, based on the author’s grandfather Alastair Dyson Panton’s diaries written while serving as a pilot during the Battle of France in 1940.

“You must be very proud of your grandfather!” the Queen wrote.

In an earlier letter, Camilla wrote to the Suffolk-based author praising another one of her books, Remarkable Journeys Of The Second World War, an immersive collection of wartime stories.

One of the letters sent by the Queen to the author (Victoria Panton Bacon/PA)

“I should like to congratulate you on your vitally important work of sharing different experiences of the Second World War,” said the Queen.

Ms Panton Bacon told the Press Association: “These stories are very important.

“The truth is the best way to correctly understand a historical event and also, of course, each and every recollection tells the story of so many.

“I feel very privileged indeed to have been given each and every testimony these books contain.

“The nature of war is such that for younger readers to have access to these stories too, some needed to be carefully edited – which I have attempted to do without, in any way, diminishing the gravity of the different situations each of the veterans were living through.”