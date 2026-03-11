No apologies for devolved spending, says Starmer after leaked memo

Sir Keir Starmer has said he will “make no apologies” for spending in devolved areas following outcry over a leaked Downing Street memo.

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth accused the Prime Minister of a “direct assault” on devolution as he raised the memo during First Minister’s Questions in the Senedd on Tuesday.

Sent in December to all members of the Cabinet, the correspondence said: “Each of us will maintain a professional and respectful working relationship with our counterparts in devolved governments.

“However, an overly deferential or laissez-faire approach to devolved government engagement almost inevitably creates political challenges or misses positive opportunities.

“We should be confident in our ability to deliver directly in those nations, including through direct spending, even when devolved governments may oppose this.”

The memo was condemned in both Wales and Scotland when it was made public, but challenged on the issue at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday by SNP MP Stephen Gethins, Sir Keir said: “I’m not going to make any apologies for spending more money in Scotland, or in Wales, to improve people’s lives.

“There has been record investment under this Government into Scotland. The question is, where’s the money gone, John (Swinney)?”

Angus Robertson, Scotland’s Constitution Secretary and the SNP’s campaign manager for May’s election, accused the Prime Minister of “actively plotting to undermine our Parliament”.

He added: “The leaked memo is a disturbing peak behind the curtain of a Westminster establishment that has absolutely no respect for the national governments of these islands.

“The reality is what this whole episode has shown is that only through a fresh start with independence can the integrity and future of Scotland’s Parliament be protected and enhanced.

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth raised the memo at First Minister’s Questions in the Senedd on Tuesday (Lucy North/PA)

“Only the SNP is on the side of Scotland’s Parliament, and this leaked memo makes clear that only the SNP can be trusted with the future of Holyrood.”

Speaking on Tuesday, Mr ap Iorwerth told the Senedd: “There we have it in black and white, Keir Starmer’s own version of Boris Johnson’s muscular unionism, not only dealing with devolution in bad faith, but undertaking a direct assault on the democratic views of devolved governments.

“By staying ever loyal to him, the First Minister (Eluned Morgan) is aligning herself with efforts to undermine her own Government.

“Why has the Labour Party turned against devolution to this extent, and why has the First Minister allowed the UK’s Labour Prime Minister to treat our Parliament, our Government, and the people of Wales with such contempt?”

Lady Morgan said: “Devolution must be respected, and I’ve always been very clear with the Prime Minister on that issue.

“It is a respectful relationship, and there are times, of course, when the UK Government should be working directly within Wales.”

A No 10 source said: “We make no apologies for being determined to deliver for people across all four nations of the UK.

“In Wales, Scotland and NI, there are clearly reserved areas of governmental responsibilities, and this Government is committed to upholding this devolution settlement with mutual respect and partnership.”