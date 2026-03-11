New David Hockney paintings depicting members of inner circle to go on display

A new body of work from David Hockney, which features portraits depicting members of his inner circle including his family and carers, is to go on display in London.

The Bradford-born artist, 88, will present a number of new and recent works in his exhibition titled David Hockney: A Year In Normandie And Some Other Thoughts About Painting.

The collection opens at the Serpentine North Gallery on Thursday and features five still life works by the painter as well as five portraits that depict members of his family and carers.

The David Hockney exhibition is taking place at the Serpentine North in central London (Lucy North/PA)

The exhibition also showcases a number of recent works by Hockney, including A Year In Normandie, an impressionist piece which depicts the arrival of spring from his home in Pays d’Auge in Normandy.

The artwork, which was painted on his iPad, was inspired by the near 70 metre-long Bayeux Tapestry.

The exhibition showcases a number of recent works by Hockney (Lucy North/PA)

Accompanying the collection in the Serpentine North garden is a large-scale mural by the painter highlighting a scene from A Year In Normandie’s spring cycle depicting a tree house.

Hockney began working in the early 1950s and is also known for his paintings A Bigger Splash (1967) and Portrait Of An Artist (Pool With Two Figures), and Mr And Mrs Clark And Percy (1971).

A person looks at a large-scale printed mural by David Hockney (Lucy North/PA)

Hockney also made a stained glass window for the late Queen named The Queen’s Window, which was unveiled in Westminster Abbey in 2018 to commemorate her reign.

The exhibition will run at the Kensington gallery from March 12 to August 23.