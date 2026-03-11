Man charged amid investigation into suspicious approaches to children in Dublin
The man is aged in his 20s.
By contributor Gráinne Ní Aodha, Press Association
A man arrested as part of an investigation into an alleged assault and suspicious approaches to children in Dublin has been charged.
He is to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Wednesday morning.
The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested in Santry on Tuesday.
Members from the Gardai’s Divisional Protective Services Unit arrested the man and searched a property in Santry.
Gardai said the investigation is ongoing.