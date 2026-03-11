Glastonbury Festival artist unveils exhibition of works made from junk materials

An artist who has brought huge sculptures made from reclaimed materials to Glastonbury Festival over the past four decades is using the fallow year to hold a major exhibition of his works.

Joe Rush first came to Worthy Farm in 1985, driving a truck he had converted into a giant skull to the Somerset festival’s main stage.

Since then the London-born artist has brought installations including Carhenge – a replica of Stonehenge built from vintage vehicles – and Glastonbury-on-Sea, a 60ft pier, to the iconic music event.

The festival is not taking place this summer due to a planned fallow year, in which the land is rested and the cows are given more time to graze on the fields ahead of around 210,000 revellers returning in 2027.

Carhenge at Glastonbury Festival in 2023 (Ben Birchall/PA)

Rush, who founded the arts collective Mutoid Waste Company, is exhibiting dozens of new works at the Bomb Factory Art Foundation’s Marylebone gallery this month.

Emily Eavis, organiser of the festival, paid tribute to Rush’s sculptures which she said have “inspired generations of festival-goers”, ahead of the show’s opening.

His works are made from reclaimed materials from all backgrounds – from motorcycle, car and agricultural parts to animal horns, tank cogs, and even an antique bronze chandelier.

There is a giant dinosaur fossil crafted from hammers, knives and spanners, alongside a snake made from an old bicycle chain, while a bull’s nostrils are formed from a vintage gas mask.

There are birds, bees, butterflies and horses as well as dogs – with the final piece, inspired by his son, showing a boy in a garden of metallic flowers.

Joe Rush with his sculpture of a bee, which is part of his Unnatural exhibition (Ben Birchall/PA)

He told the Press Association: “I started working on the bigger pieces after I built Carhenge at Glastonbury, as there was a pile of classic car pieces and engines leftover.

“The story I wanted to tell was all included within the body of work. It is the story of extinction and of the loss of biodiversity.

“These things that I have built are totemic creatures but also prayer for the existence and continuation of the existence of creatures and insects.

“The main piece is a giant bee made out of three dead engines and it is called Insecticide is Suicide.

“It is comparing the anatomy of an industrial object that has come to the end of its life, with the anatomy of nature.

“It is an unnatural history museum. The idea is related to how we are behaving as humans. We are natural creatures living in an unnatural way, which is destroying the equilibrium of the planet.”

Rush said he was only able to do the exhibition due to Glastonbury Festival having a fallow year.

“Glastonbury is a rock and roll event,” he added.

“The art has to be quick and punchy and funny. Here I can focus much more on very specific details.”

Rush’s dinosaur fossil is made from discarded tools (Ben Birchall/PA)

He described scrap items as having “organic eccentricity” and hoped his work would inspire people to create art from their own items.

“The world is full of scrap. Any car I see driving down the street, I think that in 10 years’ time, I will have it and make it into something else,” Rush added.

“I’m trying to encourage people to look at things in the way of a child, to look at discarded and broken things and find creative uses for them.

“I also want people to really look and see that insects and creatures are not pests or vermin, they are really beautiful little things. It is the little things that keep us working.”

Pallas Citroen, managing direction of The Bomb Factory, said Rush’s exhibition was part of the charity’s programme focusing on collective production and material reuse this year.

Eavis added: “Joe Rush has been a defining creative force at Glastonbury Festival for decades.

“His extraordinary ability to transform scrap metal into imaginative, otherworldly sculptures has inspired generations of festival-goers. It’s wonderful to see his work celebrated in a major solo show.”

Unnatural is at Bomb Factory Art Foundation’s Marylebone gallery from March 13 to 29.