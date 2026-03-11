Gatwick hit by drop in annual profits as short-haul passenger numbers decline

Gatwick airport suffered a fall in profits last year as it was hit by a drop in short-haul flight passengers.

The West Sussex airport reported pre-tax profits of £422.9 million in 2025, down 7.3% from £456.4 million in the previous year.

It said 42.8 million passengers travelled through its two terminals last year, which was a 1.1% year-on-year decline.

This was driven by a 1.9% drop in passengers on short-haul flights, which it attributed to “temporary issues related to aircraft availability”.

Manufacturer Airbus blamed its failure to deliver as many new aircraft to airlines as expected last year on shortages of Pratt & Whitney engines.

Gatwick said it recorded “particularly strong growth” in long-haul markets such as Sub-Saharan Africa (up 22%), the Far East and south Asia (up 24%) and the Middle East and central Asia (up 17%).

In September last year, the Government gave Gatwick the go-ahead to bring its emergency runway into regular use, boosting the airport’s capacity by 100,000 flights per year.

Pierre-Hugues Schmit, Gatwick chief executive, said: “London Gatwick delivered a strong performance in 2025, continuing to invest and innovate while driving productivity and efficiency across the business.

“These achievements are underpinned by our commitment to sustainability, and I want to thank all my colleagues for their dedication and hard work across the year.

“Our focus on excellent passenger service is unwavering.

“During the year we opened our newly refurbished assisted travel lounge and also completed an upgrade to the departure lounge in our South Terminal, alongside welcoming a variety of new retail partners.

“Looking ahead, the development plans for the northern runway detail how we intend to unlock further growth for the airport, our local communities and the national economy.

“I am very excited for 2026 which is set to be a transformative year as we remain focused on making London Gatwick the airport for everyone, whatever your journey.”