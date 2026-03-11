Further collapses at fire-ravaged Glasgow building, council says

The historic Glasgow building that was devastated by a fire at the weekend has collapsed further, the local authority has said.

Glasgow City Council said that what is left of the Victorian structure is “seriously compromised”.

The fire began in a vape shop in Union Street on Sunday and spread through the building and around the corner, where only the facade of the B-listed building at the junction with Gordon Street was left standing.

The blaze forced neighbouring Glasgow Central Station, Scotland’s busiest railway station, to close. The lower level of the station has begun running services again but authorities say the main part of the station will remain shut for the rest of the week.

Three days on, firefighters remain at the scene.

In an update on the building’s condition, Glasgow City Council said it had been damaged further since the initial fire.

Raymond Barlow, head of building standards in the city, said: “Since the early part of the fire in Union Street, and as part of the wider programme of assistance to the fire service, my staff have been on site trying to view the building and view the damage.

“As everyone will realise, there was a catastrophic collapse during the height of the fire, with the front facade coming down.

“Since then, working with fire service colleagues, we have seen there have been further collapses in the intervening period, the most recent of which was the southern gable of the remaining structure.

“What this means is that what remains now in place is seriously compromised but as the fire service colleagues are still fully in charge of the site, we can only get access to a limited extent.”

The interior of Glasgow Central station following the fire which destroyed a neighbouring building (Network Rail/PA)

Mr Barlow said the council will take over the site once firefighters are finished and promised to “do whatever is necessary in the interests of public safety”.

No trains have been running to or from the high level of Glasgow Central Station this week, with services passing through the lower level without stopping.

However, ScotRail said services will call at Glasgow Central low level on Wednesday and all three entrances to the section – one on Hope Street and two on Argyle Street – are open.

Network Rail said it must wait for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) and Glasgow City Council to complete their work to determine the safety of the Union Corner site.

After that work is complete, Network Rail engineers will make a structural assessment to determine whether there has been any damage to the station.

It said it will continue to work with the council and SFRS to develop a plan to reopen the station when it is safe for trains and passengers.