Full list of confirmed top-tier council tax rises in England

All 153 top-tier local authorities in England have confirmed the amount by which they are raising council tax for the financial year 2026/27.

Local authorities can increase council tax by as much as 4.99% year on year without the need for a referendum of residents.

Seven authorities were this year given permission by the Government to raise council tax by more than 4.99%: Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole (by as much as 6.74%); North Somerset (8.99%); Shropshire (8.99%); Trafford (7.49%); Warrington (7.49%); Windsor & Maidenhead (7.49%); and Worcestershire (8.99%).

Some 28 of the 153 top-tier authorities – nearly one in five – have decided not to raise council tax by 4.99% and voted for a smaller figure.

These range from 4.98% in the London borough of Barnet to 1.98% in Hartlepool.

Here is the full list of confirmed council tax rises for 2026/27 by top-tier local authorities in England.

The list has been compiled by the Press Association.

It covers county councils, London boroughs, metropolitan boroughs and unitary authorities.

It does not include lower-tier district councils.

The list is divided into four sections, corresponding to the types of top-tier authority, with each section arranged alphabetically.

The political control of each authority is also listed, with details of whether the ruling party runs a majority or minority administration, or if there is a multi-party agreement.

– County councils

Cambridgeshire (Eastern England), Lib Dem majority: 4.99%

Derbyshire (East Midlands), Ref maj: 4.90%

Devon (SW England), Lib Dem minority: 4.99%

East Sussex (SE England), Con min: 4.99%

Essex (Eastern England), Con maj: 3.95%

Gloucestershire (SW England), Lib Dem min: 4.99%

Hampshire (SE England), Con maj: 4.99%

Hertfordshire (Eastern England), Lib Dem min: 4.99%

Kent (SE England), Ref maj: 3.99%

Lancashire (NW England), Ref maj: 3.80%

Leicestershire (East Midlands), Ref min: 2.99%

Lincolnshire (East Midlands), Ref maj: 2.90%

Norfolk (Eastern England), Con maj: 4.99%

Nottinghamshire (East Midlands), Ref maj: 3.99%

Oxfordshire (SE England), Lib Dem maj: 4.99%

Staffordshire (West Midlands), Ref maj: 3.99%

Suffolk (Eastern England), Con maj: 4.99%

Surrey (SE England), Con min: 4.99%

Warwickshire (West Midlands), Ref min: 4.40%

West Sussex (SE England), Con maj: 4.99%

Worcestershire (West Midlands), Ref min: 8.98%

– London boroughs

Barking & Dagenham, Lab maj: 4.99%

Barnet, Lab maj: 4.98%

Bexley, Con maj: 4.99%

Brent, Lab maj: 4.99%

Bromley, Con maj: 4.99%

Camden, Lab maj: 4.99%

City of London, Ind maj: 4.99%

Croydon, Con min: 4.99%

Ealing, Lab maj: 4.99%

Enfield, Lab maj: 4.99%

Greenwich, Lab maj: 4.99%

Hackney, Lab maj: 4.99%

Hammersmith & Fulham, Lab maj: 4.99%

Haringey, Lab maj: 4.99%

Harrow, Con maj: 4.99%

Havering, Residents min: 4.99%

Hillingdon, Con maj: 4.99%

Hounslow, Lab maj: 4.99%

Islington, Lab maj: 4.99%

Kensington & Chelsea, Con maj: 4.99%

Kingston-upon-Thames, Lib Dem maj: 4.99%

Lambeth, Lab maj: 4.99%

Lewisham, Lab maj: 4.99%

Merton, Lab maj: 2.00%

Newham, Lab maj: 4.99%

Redbridge, Lab maj: 4.99%

Richmond-upon-Thames, Lib Dem maj: 4.99%

Southwark, Lab maj: 4.99%

Sutton, Lib Dem maj: 4.99%

Tower Hamlets, Aspire maj: 4.99%

Waltham Forest, Lab maj: 4.99%

Wandsworth, Lab maj: 2.00%

Westminster, Lab maj: 2.00%

– Metropolitan boroughs

Barnsley (Yorkshire & Humber), Lab maj: 3.40%

Birmingham (West Midlands), Lab maj: 4.99%

Bolton (NW England), Lab min: 4.99%

Bradford (Yorkshire & Humber), Lab maj: 4.99%

Bury (NW England), Lab maj: 4.99%

Calderdale (Yorkshire & Humber), Lab maj: 4.99%

Coventry (West Midlands), Lab maj: 3.95%

Doncaster (Yorkshire & Humber), Ref maj: 2.00%

Dudley (West Midlands), Con min: 4.99%

Gateshead (NE England), Lab maj: 4.99%

Kirklees (Yorkshire & Humber), Lab min: 4.99%

Knowsley (NW England), Lab maj: 4.99%

Leeds (Yorkshire & Humber), Lab maj: 4.99%

Liverpool (NW England), Lab maj: 4.99%

Manchester (NW England), Lab maj: 4.99%

Newcastle-upon-Tyne (NE England), Lab min: 4.99%

North Tyneside (NE England), Lab maj: 4.99%

Oldham (NW England), Lab min: 4.99%

Rochdale (NW England), Lab maj: 4.99%

Rotherham (Yorkshire & Humber), Lab maj: 3.95%

Salford (NW England), Lab maj: 4.99%

Sandwell (West Midlands), Lab maj: 4.99%

Sefton (NW England), Lab maj: 4.99%

Sheffield (Yorkshire & Humber), Lab-Lib Dem-Green: 4.99%

Solihull (West Midlands), Con maj: 4.99%

South Tyneside (NE England), Lab min: 4.95%

St Helens (NW England), Lab maj: 4.99%

Stockport (NW England), Lib Dem min: 4.99%

Sunderland (NE England), Lab maj: 4.50%

Tameside (NW England), Lab maj: 4.99%

Trafford (NW England), Lab maj: 7.49%

Wakefield (Yorkshire & Humber), Lab maj: 4.99%

Walsall (West Midlands), Con maj: 4.99%

Wigan (NW England), Lab maj: 4.99%

Wirral (NW England), Lab min: 4.99%

Wolverhampton (West Midlands), Lab maj: 4.99%

– Unitary authorities