Ex-Deliveroo driver charged with sexual assault of young girl in Dublin

A former Deliveroo driver has appeared in court charged with the sexual assault of an eight-year-old girl in north Dublin.

The man, aged 27, cannot be named due to court restrictions on sexual assault cases in Ireland.

He appeared before Judge Michele Finan on Wednesday after being arrested on Tuesday in relation to the alleged incident on February 15.

Garda Grainne Raggett told Dublin District Court that the accused denies the charge.

She said Deliveroo had provided dates and timestamps for his location on the day of the incident.

She said a search warrant was executed on Tuesday and the accused’s Deliveroo jacket and bag, waterproof trousers and mobile phone were seized.

His passport and driving licence were also seized.

The garda said the accused, who followed court proceedings through an interpreter, came to Ireland through the UK two years ago, and has no valid immigration status in Ireland.

She said he left Deliveroo employment around two weeks ago.

She also said gardai were investigating two other alleged incidents and that further charges may be brought.

Ciara Murray BL, representing the defendant, said “he said he did not do what he is alleged to have done”, and although he was in Ireland illegally, he had worked for two years and had “made his life here in Ireland”.

Ms Justice Finan said Garda Raggett had made a “very comprehensive and cogent” argument and refused bail.

The accused was granted legal aid and remanded in custody at Cloverhill before his next court appearance on March 18.