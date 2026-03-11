Edinburgh International Festival to mark 250 years of American independence

This year’s Edinburgh International Festival (EIF) “will confront complexity with curiosity and openness” as it marks 250 years of American independence, its director has said.

The 2026 programme – entitled All Rise – will feature some 147 performances and organisers said it aims to promote themes of collaboration, resilience and ascendence.

Featuring its largest-ever cohort of American artists, festival highlights include Jazz at Lincoln Centre Orchestra, the world premiere of Royce Vavrek and Missy Mazzoli’s opera The Galloping Cure and a dance show from Groupwork, named When Prophecy Fails.

EIF festival director Nicola Benedetti said: “Our 2026 Edinburgh International Festival is an invitation to All Rise.

“It’s a rallying cry to artists and audiences to stand with us, in our belief that through artistic endeavour we will see each other more truthfully and more tolerantly.

“Marking 250 years since the Declaration of Independence, we put America firmly in the spotlight.

“A nation whose ideals of freedom sit alongside deep hypocrisy, we are all drawn to its extreme possibilities because they reflect the aspirations and shortcomings we recognise in ourselves.

“The American story is filled with innovation and ingenuity, perseverance and prejudice – tensions that have fuelled some of the most extraordinary artistic achievements in history.”

She added: “This year’s programme brings together over 2,000 artists across opera, music, theatre and dance and through their voices we will confront complexity with curiosity and openness.

“At moments of uncertainty, the arts offers a space to gather, to question and to imagine differently.

“Join us this August as we rise together – through the dark, the dazzling, the challenging and the transformative. In doing so, we celebrate not only artistic excellence, but the resilience and flourishing of the human spirit.”

More than 50,000 tickets for this year’s festival – which runs between August 7 and 30 – will be on sale for £30 or less, including £10 give it a go tickets.

Thousands of free tickets for young musicians aged eight to 18 will also be available, as will some for NHS staff, charity workers and low-income benefit recipients.

General booking opens on Thursday March 26, with tickets available to members and supporters from Thursday March 19.