Camilla and Zara bring the glamour as Ladies Day returns to Cheltenham

The return of Ladies Day to the Cheltenham Festival brought a touch of glamour to the racecourse with Zara Tindall and Carole Middleton spotted laughing as they walked arm in arm.

Dubbed the greatest on day on turf, the event also welcomed the Queen, who celebrated outstanding female sporting talent by meeting a group of trailblazing women.

Fashion was to the fore on Ladies Day – held for the first time since 2019 – with Camilla wearing a stylish Philip Treacy hat featuring feathers and a coat by Anna Valentine.

James Nesbitt with sports presenter Natalie Pinkham and Carole Middleton (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Princess Royal and Camilla’s former husband Andrew Parker-Bowles were among the racegoers, and Mrs Middleton, the Princess of Wales’s mother, posed for a picture with Mike and Zara Tindall and TV actor James Nesbitt.

Guests invited to the royal box included the Queen’s son Tom Parker Bowles, daughter Laura Lopes and her husband Harry.

Camilla, joint patron of the Jockey Club, is a regular at the biggest occasion in the jump racing calendar and walked through the grounds past punters holding up camera phones to meet the sporting women in the parade ring.

Jockey Rachael Blackmore (centre) with Women’s Rugby World Cup winners Zoe Aldcroft and Natasha Hunt (Mike Egerton/PA)

She briefly caught up with Mrs Tindall, who said “How are you, good to see you”, and the Queen replied: “Very well.”

The Queen chatted to Natasha Hunt and Zoe Aldcroft, two members of England’s Women’s Rugby World Cup winning side, and Rachael Blackmore, the first female jockey to win both the Grand National and the Cheltenham Gold Cup.