Boy, three, dies after being hit by car in Dublin shopping centre car park

A toddler has died after being hit by a car in the underground car park of a Dublin shopping centre, Irish police said.

Gardai said they are at the scene of the fatal incident which happened on Wednesday at Charlestown Shopping Centre in Finglas, north Dublin.

Emergency services were called there just after 8.40am and the three-year-old was taken to Children’s Health Ireland Temple Street hospital with serious injuries.

He died on Wednesday afternoon.

The scene has been preserved so a technical examination can be carried out by forensic investigators.

A family liaison officer has being appointed to support the family.

Gardai are appealing to any witnesses to come forward. In particular they wish to speak with anyone with dashcam footage in the Charlestown area between 8.20am and 9am.

They say investigations are ongoing.