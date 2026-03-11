Belfast’s Commercial Court umbrellas returning ‘bigger and brighter’ than ever

Belfast’s prettiest street topped with a canopy of lit umbrellas is returning in a promised bigger and brighter display.

Commercial Court’s eye-catching display of illuminated umbrellas has been the backdrop for scores of pictures, including for the King and Queen during their visit to the Northern Ireland capital last year.

It was also crowned the most attractive street in the region in 2022.

Charles and Camilla during a visit to Commercial Court, Belfast, in 2025 (PA)

However, the installation has been missing in recent months amid a major refurbishment which has promised to return a display double the size.

It is being installed this week and the official switch on is expected to take place on Thursday just before St Patrick’s Day and the tourist season.

The refurbishment work, led by local specialists Sign Craft, will see the display double its original length, creating an even more dramatic canopy over the thoroughfare outside the Duke of York bar.

A total of 42 umbrellas – double the original number – have been finished with high performance architectural coating designed to endure the Belfast weather for many years to come.

The installation incorporates 500 metres of colour change lighting, creating a visual feature day and night.

Meanwhile, 1,600 red polyanthus have been planted in flower baskets along the street, adding another splash of colour as the city prepares for the return of spring, visitors, cruise liners and major musical events across the city.

The installation will also feature computerised lighting and visual displays, with the umbrellas set to turn green for St Patrick’s Day, creating a vibrant visual celebration in the heart of the Cathedral Quarter.

In addition, there will be a new neon artwork at the bottom of the lane named Rainbow’s End, with a gold bench located nearby.

Prominent pub owner Willie Jack said the return of the umbrellas was about bringing a sense of positivity to the city.

“Our umbrellas have become a real symbol of Belfast’s sense of fun and creativity. After five years facing every type of Belfast weather imaginable, they deserved a little TLC,” Mr Jack said.

Willie Jack, owner of the famous Duke of York and Harp Bar in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter (PA)

“This refurbishment is a major investment in the street and in Belfast, and we’re proud to have worked with local tradespeople to bring the project to life.”

His wife Joanne said: “With the days getting longer, the tourist season beginning again and so much happening in the city in the months ahead, it felt like the perfect moment to bring them back.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the street buzzing again, with brighter days ahead for Belfast and plenty of people stopping to look up and enjoy the view.”

Paul O’Hare, manager of the Duke of York bar, welcomed the return of the display.

“It honestly felt like the moment the umbrellas came down it rained for 40 days and 40 nights,” he said.

“So hopefully putting them back up will bring a bit of welcome sunshine with them. If nothing else, they’re guaranteed to brighten people’s day when they walk down the street.”

Chris McNevison, owner of Sign Craft, said the installation showcases Belfast craftsmanship at its best.

“This has been a fantastic project for our team,” he said.

“There’s been a huge amount of planning behind the scenes, from finishing the umbrellas in their rainbow colours to integrating more than 500 metres of colour-change lighting into the canopy, all fabricated locally and showcasing the best of our skills.

“It’s a great example of modern LED technology working alongside traditional neon, and it’s fantastic to see the street continue as a backdrop for photos and memorable moments in Belfast.”