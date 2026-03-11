Aviva’s Direct Line Group fined £10.6m for balance sheet reporting errors

Aviva’s Direct Line business has been fined £10.6 million by the Bank of England’s banking stability watchdog after wrongly calculating the balance sheet strength of its underwriting subsidiary over two years.

The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) said Direct Line’s main underwriter, UK Insurance Limited (UKI), miscalculated its balance sheet during 2023 and 2024 due to “ineffective preventative and detective controls and resourcing issues” across its finance and actuarial operations.

These errors went undetected “for a significant period of time”, according to the PRA, and meant UKI overstated its balance sheet strength to the regulator and the financial market.

The fine was reduced from £21.3 million initially due to Direct Line and UKI’s early admission of the error and moves to resolve the matter swiftly, under the so-called early account scheme.

Direct Line was listed separately on the stock market before being bought last year by FTSE 100 rival Aviva for £3.7 billion.

Sam Woods, deputy governor for prudential regulation at the Bank of England and chief executive of the PRA, said: “We rely on accurate and reliable data from firms in order to be able to supervise them effectively.

“This penalty reflects the importance of firms getting their prudential reporting right.

“Direct Line Group and Aviva’s proactive engagement with the PRA, via the early account scheme, shows how enforcement action can be more efficient when firms are open, candid and accept responsibility for failings at an early stage.”

It was the first case to make use of the early account scheme, according to the PRA.

Direct Line alerted the stock market in 2024 when it found the errors and reported the correct figures.

Bosses at the insurance firm then notified the PRA, launched investigations into the issue and took action to address it.

“Since its acquisition of Direct Line Group in 2025, Aviva has continued to improve Direct Line Group’s finance and actuarial control framework,” according to the PRA.

Aviva said it was “fully aware of this matter prior to agreeing the terms of the acquisition of Direct Line Group and the outcome is fully provided for in the acquisition balance sheet”.

It added: “The resolution of this matter has no impact on the integration of Direct Line Group into Aviva, which is proceeding well, and no impact on the expected financial benefits arising from the acquisition.”