Unst residents to have first call on seats to view spaceport’s rocket launches

Locals living on the UK’s most northerly inhabited island will have first call on viewing space rocket launches which are expected to begin there this summer.

SaxaVord Spaceport on Unst hopes to host its first test launch during the summer months, involving a rocket built by German company RFA.

The Shetland Islands spaceport says there will be a limited number of passes for a viewing area at the remote location.

These will initially be offered to people living on Unst, which has a population of around 600.

A livestream will allow others to view the test flights and launches.

A number of companies plan to use SaxaVord Spaceport as a launch site for commercial rockets.

Due to regulations, any launches would have to take place within a defined window which would last several weeks.

RFA will use a launch pad at the site (SaxaVord/PA)

The launch attempts would take place within certain hours of specified days and an exclusion zone would be in place.

The spaceport says those who are not able to get a viewing pass should avoid a trip to Unst and instead watch online.

Chief executive Scott Hammond said: “We expect to see a test flight by our client RFA this summer, although the final timings are still being negotiated with all the relevant authorities.

“Clearly, this is hugely exciting and testament to all the hard work done by RFA and by our team here at SaxaVord.

“It is important to us that Unst residents have first refusal on the limited number of viewing spaces that will be available, given that they have been most impacted by the building of the spaceport and will be most affected on launch days.

“Due to the fact that this will be a test flight and the length of the launch window, if you live out-with Shetland I would recommend that you watch it on the livestream rather than bear the cost and time involved with travelling here only to be disappointed.”

Last month a Scottish company which hoped to use the spaceport for satellite launches, Orbex, fell into administration.

However this will not affect the plans from Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA).

A large “umbilical tower” was recently constructed on the company’s launch pad at SaxaVord, which will supply the rocket when it arrives at the site.